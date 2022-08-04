AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Laiye tackles workforce burnout and time wastage by acquiring Intelligence Qubic

PRNewswire August 4, 2022

The start-ups evolutionary machine learning technology will help the Intelligent Automation leader do more for its global customers as they navigate change

SINGAPORE and BEIJING, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Laiye, the global leader of Intelligent Automation, today announced its acquisition of Intelligence Qubic, an evolutionary automatic machine learning (AutoML) company. Together with Intelligence Qubic’s products and solutions, Laiye welcomes many AI industry veterans and commits to further enriching and amplifying the integrated Intelligent Automation platform for global customers.

Wang Guanchun, Chairman and CEO of Laiye Technology, said: “The acquisition of Intelligent Qubic is another key milestone for Laiye as we continue to build an integrated Intelligent Automation platform. Deploying top-class end-to-end Intelligent Automation solutions means our customers can see significant improvements in efficiency, productivity, cost-savings, and ultimately more successes along their digital transformation journey.”

Manual document processing is commonly time-consuming, menial, and lacking creativity or strategic impact, which means employees tasked with carrying out this workload end up feeling demotivated and often burned out. This leads to low job satisfaction and high turnover. To tackle this situation, Laiye designs its Intelligent Automation to take away the pain of manual processing with the help of AI. Laiye’s IDP technology delivers numerous benefits such as automating heavily time-consuming tasks and saving resources to protect tightening budgets and time-wasting workloads. In turn, these benefits translate into bolstering the well-being of workforces globally, and therefore the productivity of their companies.

As workforces continue to change, and businesses search for the tools to navigate uncertainty, Laiye is here to hold the hand of enterprises of all sizes industry leaders big and small. As the economic downturn continues, eliminating time-consuming tasks is crucial to uplifting workforce productivity, allowing employees to develop an array of skills and expand their capabilities.

Intelligence Qubic’s AutoML offering supplements Laiye’s leading IA software to improve the accuracy of AI models, further developing the business value transformation brought by the Intelligent Automation platform to customers.

This is the second in a string of acquisitions for Laiye, as it expands its global reach and technology leadership, following its acquisition of Mindsay in April, a leading European enterprise chatbot and voice bot platform. With Intelligence Qubic, Laiye continues its journey to deepen Natural Language Processing (NLP) technology and enhance IDP product capabilities, with the end goal of further enriching the integrated Intelligent Automation platform for its customers across the globe.

“The business needs of enterprises paired with the capabilities of AI highlight the commercial value of AutoML. This encourages our eager exploration, now with the excellent technology created by Laiye enabling us to see the infinite possibilities of the future. We are very happy to join Laiye Technology at this time, integrate their strengths in solutions, product capabilities, and technical reserves, and jointly serve Intelligent Automation for customers in China and around the world.” said Qian Guangrui, the former CTO of Intelligent Qubic.

Media Contact: Sylvia McKaige [email protected]

SOURCE Laiye

