AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

Hyundai, Genesis and Kia Sweep Red Dot Awards: Brand & Communications Design 2022

PRNewswire August 4, 2022
  • Honors include two ‘Best of Best’ and six ‘Winner’ awards
  • Award-winning categories include Fair Stands, Brand Stores, Showrooms, Exhibition Design, User Interface and Corporate Design Guides
  • Honors reflect Hyundai, Genesis and Kia’s efforts to demonstrate brand values through design and provide unique experiences for customers

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Hyundai Motor, Genesis and Kia, Hyundai Motor Group’s three automotive brands, won eight design awards, including two ‘Best of the Best’ and six ‘Winner’ honors, at the Red Dot Award: Brand & Communication Design 2022, hosted by Germany’s Design Zentrum Nordrhein-Westfalen.

CES 2022 Hyundai Exhibition Booth (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor Group)

Hyundai Motor’s ‘CES 2022 Exhibition Booth,’ which shared the company’s vision for robotics providing unlimited freedom of mobility in the real world and metaverse, won the ‘Best of the Best’ award — the highest distinction the jury can give out — in the Fair Stands category.

Genesis Suji (from Suh Architects) (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor Group)

In addition, Red Dot Award honored Hyundai Motor with a ‘Winner’ award for Hyundai Motor Songpa Showrooms in the Brand Stores category. The hall provides a new space and customer experience based on Hyundai’s Concierge service. The repeated stainless mesh networks and the 2,100 assembly clips inside and outside the building symbolize Hyundai’s strong commitment to the entire process of manufacturing and selling automobiles.

Genesis Studio Anseong (from Suh Architects) (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor Group)

 

Hyundai Motor Songpa Showrooms (from Jeon Taegsu ) (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor Group)

For Genesis luxury brand, Genesis Suji, Genesis Studio Anseong and Genesis House New York each received a Red Dot award for Retail Design, and an art installation inspired by the GV60 electric vehicle won for Spatial Communication. Plus, Genesis Connected Car Integrated Cockpit (ccIC) won for its User Interface. These wins reflect how Genesis expresses its brand identity visually in all its spaces and customer experiences.

Genesis House New York (from FRANK OUDEMAN_OTTO) (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor Group)

 

Genesis GV60 Campagin_Light & Wonder (from Suh Architects) (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor Group)

Last but not least, Kia Corporation reaffirmed its competitive edge by earning a ‘Winner’ award for its Corporate Design Guides. ‘Kia CI Guideline’ is a design manual for consistently communicating the corporate identity to global customers in line with the company’s new brand direction and strategy. This ingenious guideline describes the brand’s design elements, such as the logo, slogan and typeface. Since its brand relaunching last year, Kia has been fast moving toward the future to become a ‘Sustainable Mobility Solutions Provider.’

Genesis ccIC Infortainment System (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor Group)

More information about Hyundai Motor Group, please see: www.hyundaimotorgroup.com

Kia CI Guideline (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor Group)

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Group

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.