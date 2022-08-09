InMobi, iNQUiRO Partnership Announcement: InMobi and iNQUiRO Partner to Help Brands in the Philippines Unlock the Power of Data-driven Marketing on Mobile

The partnership will empower marketers to gain deeper insight into and reach audiences on mobile app and web environments

SINGAPORE and MANILA, Philippines, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — InMobi, a leading provider of content, marketing, and monetization technologies, today announced its partnership with iNQUiRO, a technology company under AdSpark Holdings, Inc. and 917Ventures, that helps businesses make data-driven decisions in their operations. The collaboration brings together access to iNQUiRO’s significant and in-depth insights on consumer’s purchase behavior and interest, and the end-to-end marketing solutions of InMobi to help brands deliver contextual communications at scale.

“The Philippines stands as among the truly mobile-first markets in Southeast Asia with more than 5 hours of daily time on mobile and more than 60% of consumers shopping online. Through this partnership, brands will be able to reach iNQUiRO audiences programmatically on InMobi’s mobile Exchange via managed service with InMobi or their preferred DSP platform,” shared Rishi Bedi, Managing Director, Asia Pacific at InMobi. “Brands will be able to drive better reach, make use of innovative creative formats from our creative gallery, and improve end-to-end attribution using InMobi solutions.”

In a recent study conducted by Forrester, 1 in 2 brands are increasingly concerned about the ability to drive efficient and effective marketing in the wake of identity deprecation, while at the same time ensuring consumer privacy compliance. This is where the strategic partnership comes in, as InMobi and iNQUiRO together could solve for the modern marketer’s need for data-driven decision making with a privacy-by-design approach.

“We are in a unique position to provide unique understanding of your customers at a deeper level by leveraging on insights from first-party data of over millions of Filipino consumers. But more than that, we focus on being champions of data privacy and security for all our solutions and clients,” said Pancho Reyna, Chief Operating Officer at iNQUiRO. “Enriching your audience’s understanding and sending the right message has never been easier. This is what makes our partnership with InMobi strategic and innovative,” he said. Apart from developing new data-driven products, Inquiro has also expanded their data partner network to over 300+ cohorts and have already launched several upgrades and enhancements to their existing solutions.

Earlier, InMobi had announced its partnership with Telkomsel, Indonesia’s largest telecom provider, and Gojek, Southeast Asia’s leading mobile on-demand services and payments platform, to enhance advertising, consumer intelligence, and identity resolution for brands in Southeast Asia. The InMobi-Telkomsel solution is available for brands in Indonesia while the InMobi-Gojek solution is available across Indonesia, Singapore, Vietnam, and Thailand.

About InMobi

InMobi is the leading provider of content, monetization and marketing technologies that help fuel growth for industries around the world. The company’s end-to-end advertising software platform, connected content and commerce experiences seeks to activate audiences, drive real connections and diversify revenue for businesses everywhere. With deep expertise and unique reach in mobile, InMobi is a trusted and transparent technology partner for marketers, content creators and businesses of all kinds. Headquartered in Singapore, InMobi maintains a large presence in San Francisco, London and Bangalore and has operations in New York, Chicago, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Delhi, Mumbai, Beijing, Shanghai, Jakarta, Manila, Kuala Lumpur, Sydney, Melbourne, Seoul, Tokyo, and Dubai. To learn more, visit inmobi.com.

About iNQUiRO (www.inquiro.ph)

iNQUiRO is a data-driven solutions provider focused on bringing organizations quick and actionable insights designed to create exciting value for their companies. Inquiro seeks to impart businesses with a deeper understanding of the Filipino consumer by leveraging unparalleled access to rich omni-channel data and providing organizations of all sizes with the right insights that create an impact.

iNQUiRO, alongside AdSpark, Inc. and M360, is part of AdSpark Holdings, Inc., a company that champions their expertise on adtech and data capabilities under 917Ventures.

917Ventures is the Philippines’ largest corporate venture builder and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Globe. 917Ventures’ lineup of portfolio companies also includes mobile wallet giant GCash, digital health companies KonsultaMD and HealthNow, online grocery platform PureGo, and loyalty and e-commerce solutions provider RUSH.

SOURCE Globe Telecom