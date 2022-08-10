IPX launches “WADE F&F”, a membership NFT with exclusive benefits around WADE and other IPX IPs

IPX’s virtual artist WADE, who is creating a unique subculture in fashion and entertainment, is expanding his influence – from his selection as the first virtual model of global vintage-aesthetic fashion label ‘SAINT Mxxxxxx’ to featuring on IPX’s first membership NFT called “WADE F&F”

As IPX’s first NFT project, “WADE F&F” will be launched in the SOLANA-based NFT marketplace ‘Magic Eden’ on August 29 PST, through IPX’s IP-NFT partnership with CRIPCO, a global blockchain and NFT company which listed its native IP3 token on FTX

Starting with the “WADE F&F” project, WADE will unravel more exciting collaborations with various renowned artists in the fashion and music scene

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Digital IP entertainment company IPX, formerly known as LINE FRIENDS, announced its plans to launch membership NFT “WADE Friends & Family (WADE F&F)” in the SOLANA-based NFT marketplace ‘Magic Eden’ on August 29 PST through its partnership with CRIPCO, a global blockchain and NFT company.

As IPX’s first-ever NFT project following its rebranding, “WADE F&F” is a membership NFT featuring IPX’s character IP WADE, an up-and-coming virtual artist creating a unique subculture in entertainment and fashion. “WADE F&F” will offer a variety of members-only access and exclusive benefits around WADE and other IPX IPs.

WADE is a virtual artist created together by IPX and KB LEE, a world-renowned creative consultant and street fashion artist who was the first in his domain to collaborate with Nike in Korea. Born as a mutant-made-of-water, WADE is a virtual IP with unique appearance, who loves to DJ and is passionate about streetwear and enjoys skateboarding. WADE has caught attention in the streetwear scene through his collaborative campaigns with leading sneaker brands including ‘Peaceminusone X Nike Kwondo 1’s F&F Special Shoebox’ and ‘Air Max 2 x Kasina – Won-Ang’. He also displayed his distinguished creativity and artistic talents by presenting his works at the ‘O! Leica 2022 – Out of the Ordinary’ photo exhibition held by Lecia in Seoul in March 2022.

Recently, WADE has garnered attention for his collaboration with ‘SAINT Mxxxxxx (SAINT MICHAEL)’, a global vintage-aesthetic fashion label. Through the collaboration, WADE will participate as the first virtual model in the fashion label’s 2022 A/W collection campaign and unveil his own produced music as well as the campaign’s video. From 2022, WADE will be showcasing his talents in music production as a DJ through his newest track slated to be released soon and collaborate with renowned fashion artists to expand his on-and-offline touchpoints with fans and partners in various fields.

Through the “WADE F&F” project, IPX will not only solidify and expand WADE’s fandom but drive a new wave of trends in the virtual IP industry and NFT collaborative works. In fact, the “WADE F&F” members are offered members-only benefits such as WADE PFP NFT, invitations to WADE’s IRL events or parties, early access to virtual fashion items, along with airdrops and launchpads on the launching of IPX’s digital IP ‘OOZ & mates’. “WADE F&F” not only represents exclusive rights to the IP, but also allows NFT holders to share in the experience and take part in sustaining and growing the value of the NFTs.

For this project, IPX has teamed up with CRIPCO to launch this exclusive membership NFT, following the two companies’ strategic business partnership formed in June 2022. This is the first project CRIPCO is launching after the successful Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) of its native IP3 token on the leading global cryptocurrency exchange FTX. ‘Magic Eden’, the SOLANA-based NFT marketplace, also participated in the project, further elevating industry interest and attention on the three-party collaboration.

“IPX plans to expand the influence and value offerings of WADE, who is making his mark in entertainment and fashion, into NFTs through creative collaborations across boundaries with various artists in a decentralized space, transforming WADE into a culturally influential virtual artist,” said IPX official. “Taking on a different approach from other virtual influencers, WADE will continue to set new trends that shape the fashion and music scenes by providing a wide array of engaging and immersive on-and-offline experiences.”

More details on “WADE F&F” can be found on the “WADE F&F” official website (www.worldwide-wade.com).

About IPX (FKA. LINE FRIENDS)

IPX is the new corporate name of LINE FRIENDS, a global character brand that originally started from Original Characters including BROWN, CONY, created for use as stickers for the leading mobile messenger app LINE and its 200 million active users worldwide. IPX announced itself as a ‘digital IP platform’ company to enter the digital IP based metaverse and NFT business. IPX announced its vision of IP 3.0 – allowing anyone to create, own, and generate revenue from IPs – and unveiled ‘FRENZ,’ a new IP generator platform where users can create personal character IPs for utilization in metaverse and NFT services. Through strategic partnerships with various companies, and its digital IP ‘OOZ & mates,’ virtual artist ‘WADE’, IPX is expanding its metaverse and NFT businesses and expertise. Meanwhile, IPX has created popular IPs including ‘BT21’ (BTS) and broadened their boundaries to virtual influencers. Moreover, IPX has expanded its IP-based business by partnering with global companies including Netflix (original animated series), SUPERCELL (Brawl Stars) and NEXON (KartRider).

About CRIPCO

CRIPCO is a Singapore-based global blockchain and NFT company that aims to popularize NFTs based on various IPs, and will list its native IP3 token on the FTX exchange on July 8, 2022. CRIPCO’s governance is based on a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), which oversees all business-critical decisions from IP screening to IP-based NFT projects. Investors and partners include FTX Ventures and SOLANA Ventures. The CRIPCO DAO is made up of corporations from various fields, renowned artists, and other influential members across industries including IPX (formerly LINE FRIENDS), NAVER Z (ZEPETO), Marciano MMG, Fujiwara Hiroshi, Edison Chen, KB (Kyubum Lee), and James Fauntleroy. In addition to attracting investment from global blockchain venture capitals and a major fashion platform, CRIPCO has secured partnerships with companies in the blockchain industry and is building its ecosystem to realize its ‘IP 3.0 Hub’ vision. Further details on CRIPCO and its services can be found on http://cripco.com.

About Magic Eden

Magic Eden is the leading community-centric NFT marketplace driving the next billion users to Web3. Led by former crypto, tech, and hospitality leaders, Magic Eden is building a user-friendly platform powered by market-leading minting and trading solutions. Magic Eden brings dynamic cultural moments onto the blockchain, empowering users across thousands of digital communities to create, discover and collect unique NFTs.

