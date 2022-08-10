Deltek Announces Speakers and Sponsors for Deltek ProjectCon 2022

This year’s annual user conference will feature Nina Sossamon-Pogue as host and keynote speakers Erica Dhawan and Deltek CEO Mike Corkery

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, has announced its lineup of speakers and sponsors for Deltek ProjectCon 2022. This year’s event will take place November 15-18, at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Deltek ProjectCon (formerly known as Deltek Insight) is the largest conference for project-based businesses. Thousands of Deltek customers, partners and experts will gather for in-person networking opportunities, discussions on industry best practices, inspirational keynotes, and education on Deltek solutions and services.

On Tuesday, November 15, Deltek ProjectCon will kick off three days of General Sessions hosted by Nina Sossamon-Pogue – speaker, author, Emmy-winning television news anchor and former USA gymnast. Nina will sit down with Deltek’s President & CEO Mike Corkery in a fireside chat to get an update on the current state of the business at Deltek. Also joining the stage on Tuesday, Brian Daniell, Chief Customer Officer, will reveal the winners of the 15th Annual Most Valuable Project (MVP) Awards.

On Wednesday, November 16, Deltek executives Warren Linscott, Chief Product Officer, and Mike Scopa, Chief Technology Officer, will take the General Session stage to talk about the investments Deltek is making in its products and solutions, with a focus on how customers can leverage Deltek solutions for success, while keeping an eye on innovations and advancements that will keep customers competitive in the future.

And on Thursday, November 17, Erica Dhawan – author, entrepreneur and award-winning speaker will give an inspirational keynote address on Connectional Intelligence, or CxQ. Erica is an internationally recognized leading authority, speaker, and advisor on 21st century teamwork, collaboration and innovation. During this session, attendees will learn how to accelerate the connected power of teams, become more agile and drive breakthrough ideas in a digital workplace.

“We’re thrilled to be back in person with the Deltek Project Nation community at our newly rebranded conference – Deltek ProjectCon,” said Perry Hardt, CMO at Deltek. “And we are very excited to welcome Nina Sossamon-Pogue and Erica Dhawan to the General Session stage. We have an incredible line-up this year, full of sessions and networking opportunities – Deltek ProjectCon will certainly be a reunion to remember with thousands of attendees from around the globe. And of course, we couldn’t put on this world-class event without the help and support of our amazing partners and sponsors.”

Over 25 sponsors will join Deltek at the Gaylord Opryland in the “XPO” exposition space, where attendees can connect with Deltek experts, conference sponsors and fellow attendees and get hands-on with live demos, see partner solutions in action and more. This year’s sponsors include Baker Tilly, BDO, Infotek Consulting LLC, Kinetek Consulting, NeoSystems and Premier Consulting & Integration LLC.

To learn more about Deltek ProjectCon and to register for the conference, visit deltekprojectcon.com.

