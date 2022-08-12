AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

SME CEO Forum Helps SMEs Navigate Through Economic Uncertainties

PRNewswire August 12, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Over 98.5 percent of all businesses in Malaysia are SMEs. Hailed variously as unsung heroes, backbone of the economy and even as employers of last resort, the importance of SMEs to the country’s economy cannot be overstated. Yet, in 2021, SMEs only grew by 1% versus 4.4% among larger companies. This is underscored by a miniscule growth in labour productivity among SMEs of a mere 0.1% in 2021, or 6.4% lower than 2019. This shows that despite all the optimism shown in the public, SMEs performance remain subdued despite the economy re-opening. 

What ails the SMEs? Why haven’t the SMEs caught up with the larger players in terms of growth and recovery?

These were the questions asked during the SME CEO Forum 2022, an annual mega gathering of SMEs organised by Business Media International and Small and Medium Enterprises Association of Malaysia or SAMENTA, on 9 August 2022 in Kuala Lumpur. 

Some 22 speakers and panellists took turns to address the pain points of SMEs and the challenges holding them back, including on issues such as supply chain, technology and digitalization, financing and sustainability. 

SME Corp CEO, Rizal Nainy officiated the opening ceremony of the SME CEO Forum 2022, along with Datuk William Ng, managing director of Business Media International cum chairman of SAMENTA. 

The highlight of the SME CEO Forum 2022 was a spotlight session titled ‘Harnessing the Power of SMEs in the Endemic’ featuring Dr. Ong Kian Ming and Wong Chen, Members of Parliament of Bangi and Subang respectively.

“We are engaging with the government to address the issues of supply chain disruption and development, labour shortage and the spiralling costs of raw materials. But while we await for stronger intervention and help from the government, SMEs must act now to digitalise and automate their businesses, while adopting best practices in talent management and ESG,” Datuk William Ng said. 

“SMEs need to understand that at the end of the day, it is up to them to help themselves. The pandemic has been a wake-up call for all SMEs. Moving forward, we will need to strengthen our basics and be more vigilant of internal and external factors that will affect our productivity and profitability,” Ng added. 

The SME CEO Forum 2022 is supported by Malaysia Convention and Exhibition Bureau, Asean Retail-Chain Franchise Federation, Bakertilly Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur Malay Chamber of Commerce (DPMMKL), Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KLSICCI), Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA), Malaysian International Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MICCI), Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC) and Malaysiakini. Sponsors include Affin Bank, Gsparx, SNS Network and Acer.

About Business Media International

Business Media International is a subsidiary of SGX-listed Audience Analytics Limited, a regional leader in promoting growth for companies in Asia through data-driven brands and initiatives. 

We own renowned media brands such as SME Magazine, HR Asia, Capital Asia, Energy Asia, Logistics Asia, TruthTV, and CXP Asia as well as business impact assessment brands such as SME100, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia, Golden Bull Awards and CXP Asia Best Customer Experience Awards. We organise various exhibitions and have the proprietary Software-as-a-service — Total Engagement Assessment Model – in our portfolio.

Contact Person: Adrian Cheng
Phone Number: +6012-269 2701
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Business Media International

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.