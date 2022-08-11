AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

FOTON Secures the Biggest Overseas Order of Electric City Buses from Chile

PRNewswire August 11, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — On May 14, FOTON officially signed a deal of 1,022 units electric city buses with a total value of 1.6 billion RMB send to Chile, serving the public transportation system of Santiago. The deal marks the biggest order of domestically manufactured electric city buses from the overseas market, catapulting FOTON into the first place in Chilean new energy vehicle market. Following the order of 1,000 electric buses in India in 2020, FOTON has once again set a new record for Chinese electric buses in overseas markets.

Currently, over 300 units FOTON electric buses (accounting nearly 40%) are working in Chile. After this arrival, FOTON electric bus fleet will become the biggest one in Latin America.

FOTON obtained Chilean’s first order of 215 units new energy buses in November, 2019, ushering a brand new era of public transport in Chile. In 2021, FOTON secured an order of 138 units and became one of the leading players in the local electric bus market. So far, it has established a solid presence in Chile, helping cities across the country cut carbon emissions.  

In January, 2021, FOTON officially joined Zero Emission Bus Rapid-Deployment Accelerator (ZEBRA), a project which was jointly launched by International Council on Clean Transport (ICCT) and C40 Cities Network. This invests over one billion US dollars, aims to put over 3,000 units electric city buses in Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Columbia.

As one of the suppliers of new energy vehicles for ZEBRA, FOTON is committed to sustainable development, devoted to cutting carbon emissions and improving people’s mobility in Latin America.

Agains the backdrop of decarbonization, governments across the globe have been actively promoting commercial operation of electric vehicles. Chile aims to have its entire public transport network powered by electricity before 2040.

As one of the leading players in China’s new energy commercial vehicle industry, FOTON boasts new energy powered vehicle products which are particularly designed for various transportation scenarios. FOTON new energy city buses have established their presence in India, Egypt, Malta, New Zealand, Australia, working for the public transport networks, schools, airports, etc. FOTON iBlue new energy trucks and vans have already gotten EU WVTA certificate and operated in Germany, Singapore, Australia and Thailand. Focusing on technology and services, FOTON is showing the world the charm and strength from China.

SOURCE FOTON INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD, BEIJING

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.