FOTON Secures the Biggest Overseas Order of Electric City Buses from Chile

BEIJING, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — On May 14, FOTON officially signed a deal of 1,022 units electric city buses with a total value of 1.6 billion RMB send to Chile, serving the public transportation system of Santiago. The deal marks the biggest order of domestically manufactured electric city buses from the overseas market, catapulting FOTON into the first place in Chilean new energy vehicle market. Following the order of 1,000 electric buses in India in 2020, FOTON has once again set a new record for Chinese electric buses in overseas markets.

Currently, over 300 units FOTON electric buses (accounting nearly 40%) are working in Chile. After this arrival, FOTON electric bus fleet will become the biggest one in Latin America.

FOTON obtained Chilean’s first order of 215 units new energy buses in November, 2019, ushering a brand new era of public transport in Chile. In 2021, FOTON secured an order of 138 units and became one of the leading players in the local electric bus market. So far, it has established a solid presence in Chile, helping cities across the country cut carbon emissions.

In January, 2021, FOTON officially joined Zero Emission Bus Rapid-Deployment Accelerator (ZEBRA), a project which was jointly launched by International Council on Clean Transport (ICCT) and C40 Cities Network. This invests over one billion US dollars, aims to put over 3,000 units electric city buses in Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Columbia.

As one of the suppliers of new energy vehicles for ZEBRA, FOTON is committed to sustainable development, devoted to cutting carbon emissions and improving people’s mobility in Latin America.

Agains the backdrop of decarbonization, governments across the globe have been actively promoting commercial operation of electric vehicles. Chile aims to have its entire public transport network powered by electricity before 2040.

As one of the leading players in China’s new energy commercial vehicle industry, FOTON boasts new energy powered vehicle products which are particularly designed for various transportation scenarios. FOTON new energy city buses have established their presence in India, Egypt, Malta, New Zealand, Australia, working for the public transport networks, schools, airports, etc. FOTON iBlue new energy trucks and vans have already gotten EU WVTA certificate and operated in Germany, Singapore, Australia and Thailand. Focusing on technology and services, FOTON is showing the world the charm and strength from China.

