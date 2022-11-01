AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • merger, acquisition and takeover

Fibre Path Rebrands as XenithIG Australia

PRNewswire November 2, 2022

The company was acquired by XenithIG in July 2022, and the rebrand reinforces XenithIG’s commitment to customer satisfaction as a cohesive group

SINGAPORE, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Fibre Path today announced a corporate rebranding to XenithIG Australia. Additionally, the corporate name of Fibre Path Pty. Ltd. will be changed to Xenith Infrastructure Group Australia Pty. Ltd., effective November 1, 2022.

The name change follows Fibre Path’s acquisition by Xenith Infrastructure Group (XenithIG) in July 2022. XenithIG is a critical network infrastructure provider serving hyperscalers, data centre operators, carriers, and enterprise clients across Asia Pacific.

This rebrand more accurately expresses XenithIG Australia’s expanded geographical reach throughout APAC as part of the XenithIG group, as well as new service offerings such as custom mission-critical network infrastructure. It also emphasises XenithIG’s commitment to customer care as a unified, cohesive group.

“The rebrand of Fibre Path to XenithIG Australia more clearly represents our vision to provide seamless, integrated service to all XenithIG’s customers, regardless of where they are in APAC,” said Clement Goh, CEO of XenithIG. “It better defines our unity as a group. And it characterises our collective spirit to deliver on XenithIG’s core values of excellence, customer success, integrity, authenticity, and responsibility. Additionally, the rebrand showcases XenithIG’s dedication to accelerating growth successfully, organically and through acquisitions.” 

“We are thrilled to now be known as XenithIG Australia,” said Corey Bakker, XenithIG Australia’s General Manager (formerly CEO and co-founder of Fibre Path). “Since its inception, the company has always strived to provide excellence and cost-competitiveness to our customers with an innovative approach. The new moniker reflects our evolution and growth to become even more relevant to our clients. Becoming XenithIG Australia means we now can tap onto the full range of resources and expertise within the group to provide deeper knowledge and higher service levels to our customers.”

The new XenithIG Australia name and logo will be introduced to customers, partners, and vendors beginning today and through the next few months through a rebranded website, redesigned social media platforms, email announcements, and more.

About XenithIG

XenithIG brings robust, critical network infrastructure to companies operating in APAC.

With its wholly-owned, high-capacity dark fibre infrastructure, XenithIG connects data centres, cable landing stations and other key network interconnection points with the newest, state-of-the-art dark fibre optic cables. XenithIG’s critical infrastructure assets are robust, underground, company-owned and operated, and capable of being quickly commissioned to bring customer’s operations online in days, not weeks or months. The XenithIG executive team has the deep, proven expertise required to meet the challenges posed by the complex connectivity landscape in some of the largest and densest data centre markets in the world.

www.xenithig.com

SOURCE Xenith IG

