Singapore FinTech Festival 2022 sees Record Turnout from the Global FinTech Community

SINGAPORE, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The seventh edition of the Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF), which concluded on 4 November 2022, attracted more than 62,000 participants from over 115 countries. This was the largest SFF gathering since the inaugural edition in 2016.

1. SFF 2022 featured more than 850 speakers from private and public sectors who participated in plenary sessions, industry panels and roundtables. The SFF Exhibition saw more than 570 exhibitor booths, including 25 international country pavilions. Over 4,000 meetings were facilitated through the SFF’s business matching platform.

2. More than 10,000 participants joined in other events that were held on the sidelines of the SFF – Innovation Lab Crawls, Capital Meets Policy Dialogue, Elevandi Insights Forum, SFF Global FinTech Awards, and industry partner-led events. Key highlights include:

The inaugural invite-only Capital Meets Policy Dialogue brought together around 250 global and regional policymakers, regulators, venture capitalists, private equity and family offices to share perspectives on FinTech regulation and investment capital allocation.

Around 3,000 participants attended the inaugural Founders Peak, which featured 10-minute TED-like talks from more than 50 exceptional founders. These talks gave participants a valuable opportunity to learn from the experiences of successful founders.

The Elevandi Insights Forum convened 22 closed-door roundtables that were attended by close to 1,200 leaders from government, industry and civil society. Held in partnership with key global partners [1], the roundtables covered important areas such as cross-border payments, stablecoins development, open finance, sustainable finance, digital banking, Web3, and digital assets. These conversations will continue at the second edition of the Point Zero Forum, to be held from 26 to 28 June 2023 in Zurich, Switzerland.

A new ESG FinTech Zone was introduced, showcasing technological solutions driving innovation and change in the region's net zero effort. Over 3,000 visitors attended the talks at the ESG Ecosystem Stage, which presented key trends and developments at the intersection of ESG, technology and finance.

Over 2,000 attendees engaged in knowledge talks and career guidance at the Talent Pavilion as well as Lunch & Learn sessions with industry luminaries. Another 2,100 participants took part in the Learning Journey around Digital Assets and Web3 and Sustainable Finance.

A total of 39 awards were given to the winners of the Global FinTech Hackcelerator and the SFF Global FinTech Awards. The winners were recognised for their innovative solutions that can help to accelerate the pace of digitalisation, innovation and sustainability in industries such as Web3 and Green Finance.

3. Over 60 industry announcements were made at SFF 2022, including international public-private collaborations, product launches and joint research releases. A full list is available on the Singapore FinTech Festival website .

4. The SFF organising team thanks all our sponsors, speakers, partners and participants for joining in this year’s event. We look forward to continued collaboration with the industry to bring together an exciting and impactful SFF 2023, to be held from 13 to 17 November 2023.

About the Singapore FinTech Festival

The Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF) is organised by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and Elevandi, in partnership with Constellar and in collaboration with The Association of Banks in Singapore. Since its inception in 2016, SFF has become the premier platform for the global FinTech community to engage, connect, and collaborate on issues relating to the confluence of financial services, public policy, and technology. Visit www.fintechfestival.sg for more information.

About the Monetary Authority of Singapore

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is Singapore’s central bank and integrated financial regulator. As a central bank, MAS promotes sustained, non-inflationary economic growth through the conduct of monetary policy and close macroeconomic surveillance and analysis. It manages Singapore’s exchange rate, official foreign reserves, and liquidity in the banking sector. As an integrated financial supervisor, MAS fosters a sound financial services sector through its prudential oversight of all financial institutions in Singapore – banks, insurers, capital market intermediaries, financial advisors and financial market infrastructures. It is also responsible for well-functioning financial markets, sound conduct, and investor education. MAS also works with the financial industry to promote Singapore as a dynamic international financial centre. It facilitates the development of infrastructures, adoption of technology, and upgrading of skills in the financial industry.

About Elevandi

Elevandi is set up by the Monetary Authority of Singapore to foster an open dialogue between the public and private sectors to advance FinTech in the digital economy. Elevandi works closely with governments, founders, investors, and corporate leaders to drive collaboration, education, and new sources of value at the industry and national levels. Elevandi’s initiatives have convened over 300,000 people to drive the growth of FinTech through events, closed-door roundtables, investor programmes, educational initiatives, and research. A flagship product is the Singapore FinTech Festival alongside fast-rising platforms, including the World FinTech Festival, Point Zero Forum, and the recently launched Elevandi Insights Forum.

About Constellar

Constellar connects a global eco-system of event partners and consumers through a holistic portfolio of intellectual property (IP) in the Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) industry. As Asia’s partner of reference for curating innovative event and venue experiences, Constellar activates impactful networks to bring global markets, businesses and consumers together for sustainable growth. With our expertise and dedication, we are invested in helping you build trusted relationships with stakeholders for the long term and enabling cross-industry collaboration through world-class audience engagement solutions. Visit constellar.co for more information.

About The Association of Banks in Singapore

ABS is a non-profit organisation that represents the interests of the banking community in Singapore. In doing so, ABS works closely with the relevant government authorities towards the development of a sound financial system in Singapore. Since its establishment in 1973, ABS has promoted a unifying voice on banking issues. It has brought its members closer together through various guidelines and banking practices as well as the support of projects of mutual benefit to face the challenges of the financial and banking community in Singapore. Today ABS has a membership of 155 local and foreign banks. More information on ABS is available at www.abs.org.sg .

[1] The International Monetary Fund, the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, the Bank for International Settlements Innovation Hub, the Milken Institute, and the Institute of International Finance.

