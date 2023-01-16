ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS OPENS HONG KONG OFFICE AND HIRES HEAD OF SALES FOR NORTH ASIA

HONG KONG, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Allspring Global Investments (Allspring), a leading independent asset manager with US$463 billion in assets under management*, today announced the opening of its new office in Hong Kong and the appointment of Linda Luk as head of Sales for North Asia.

Linda joins Allspring with almost 30 years’ experience working in the investment industry, leading distribution and marketing activities across the region. She will be responsible for executing Allspring’s sales strategy and servicing clients in Hong Kong, China and Taiwan.

Before joining Allspring, Linda served as a managing director and chief distribution officer at Income Partners Asset Management Ltd. Before that, she was at Vanguard Investments Hong Kong Ltd., where she held several roles, most recently serving as a managing director and head of Hong Kong Distribution. Linda began her investment industry career in 1993.

Linda shared, “I am excited for the opportunity to join Allspring Global Investments and contribute to a growing team of experienced, talented and diverse investment leaders. I look forward to being part of the company’s path forward and evolution as a business”.

Andy Sowerby, head of the International Client Group at Allspring, commented, “We’re thrilled to welcome Linda to lead our newly licensed Hong Kong office. She has deep experience and proven expertise across the distribution landscape and will bring these to bear for the good of our clients in the Northern Asia region. She is a valuable addition to our growing team”.

