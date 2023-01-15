AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
bedra Vietnam Announces Measure Focused Improving Employee Care and Growth in 2023

PRNewswire January 15, 2023

HIEP HOA, Vietnam, Jan. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — bedra Vietnam Alloy Material Co., Ltd. (“bedra Vietnam“), a subsidiary of the international manufacturer of high-quality precision wires of non-ferrous metals, Berkenhoff GmbH, announced that the company will continue to invest in and expand programs serving to offer care and support to its Vietnamese employees in 2023, creating an employee-focused workplace that prioritizes diversity, inclusion, equity as well as staff’s personal growth across all departments.

The announcement came after the company launched a series of programs in 2022 aimed at improving employee engagement, benefits, personal wellbeing, gender equality, and career opportunity, as they seek to develop skills and gain professional experience at bedra Vietnam.

Personal care is one of the focuses of its employee-centric strategy. For employees who are having personal difficulties in life, bedra Vietnam provides additional support. From December 29, 2022, to January 7, 2023, the Welfare Fund Committee of bedra Vietnam has provided a range of benefits and holiday gifts to support eligible employees and their family members, allowing them to enjoy a wonderful Tết celebration with their loved ones.

Supporting female workers and achieving gender equality is also at the top of the company’s agenda. In 2022, the company held a series of activities to promote female employee participation in the workplace and send them gifts to reward their excellent performance, as part of the company’s effort to develop work environments that enable women to work with confidence, enthusiasm, and a sense of purpose.

In addition, bedra Vietnam has also launched a new trainee program to nurture the next generation of leaders for the company. The program allows new workers to acquire first-hand professional experience through training at the departments responsible for manufacturing, technology, equipment, and quality control. The trainees who complete the three-month rotational training program will be able to join another six-month immersive learning experience offered by the company’s senior staff, during which they will gain practical skills, a holistic view of bedra’s business and how it works.

About bedra Vietnam

To respond to the needs of customers worldwide, Berkenhoff GmbH established bedra Vietnam in 2021 with a facility area of 100,000 square meters. Its brand, bedra, with a history of more than 130 years, is always committed to its mission to increase the efficiency of customers.

Contact: [email protected] 

 

SOURCE bedra Vietnam Alloy Material Co., Ltd

