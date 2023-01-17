AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

BeLive strengthens Management Team with a New President

PRNewswire January 17, 2023

SINGAPORE, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — BeLive Technology, a leading solutions provider of live and video commerce technology, today announced that Sunil Nair has been named as President. This new addition is set to strengthen its current management team as the company prepares for a new growth plan globally.

Sunil Nair, President BeLive Technology

Sunil has over 15 years of senior management experience, including a decade of strategic development and plan execution at global video and technology companies, most recently as Managing Director APAC Region & CEO, Firework India. Before that, Sunil served as Chief Operating Officer of ALT Digital Media Entertainment Ltd, a digital media and entertainment conglomerate in India.

“Sunil is the right addition for BeLive,” said Kenneth Tan, CEO and CoFounder BeLive. “Sunil’s extensive video technology and media entertainment background and business development skills will help us strengthen channel partnerships, develop strategic alliances and expand our international sales presence. We believe his strong leadership experience will help focus BeLive during their turnaround process and return to profitability and expand globally.”

“I am very excited to join the BeLive team,” said Sunil. “BeLive’s suite of products and services is best suited to serve the requirements of the enormous market that has emerged globally for Livestream commerce. Kenneth and his team have done a fabulous job of building a viable business model by understanding the needs of the local markets and catering and customizing the product. I see BeLive emerging as a strong partner to enterprises and brands that want to use technology to retain and entertain their customers.’

As the CEO of Firework India, Sunil successfully established Firework’s brand and service with relationships with major telecom companies like Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea, with ecosystems like Google Discover and helped Firework become the go-to solution provider for D2C brands that wanted to use Livestream commerce to engage with their customers.

Sunil received a Master’s Degree in Management Sciences from the University of Pune and is a certified systems analyst from National Computing Centre, UK. He is a mentor and advisor to early-stage startups in India and is an active investor.

About BeLive Technology

BeLive Technology is the leading provider of customized live video streaming solutions, in Southeast Asia and beyond. BeLive Technology’s live streaming product suites are built to be high-definition, secure, fast, adaptable to any network, and fully customizable. From live shopping technology that allows for instant checkouts to interactive live entertainment that brings virtual events closer to audiences, BeLive Technology employs advanced Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to revolutionize the way people connect online, and empowers businesses with valuable data insights such as live sentiment analysis. Live video solutions are dedicated to helping companies build genuine connections with customers around the globe.

Since 2016, BeLive Technology has been the trusted live and video commerce partner for enterprises of all sizes, with notable clients such as Rakuten, Trendyol, Konga Zalora, Grab, Mediacorp, Tumi, Samsung, M1, and Changi Airport Group.

https://belive.technology

SOURCE BeLive Technology Pte Ltd

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.