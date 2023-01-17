BeLive strengthens Management Team with a New President

SINGAPORE, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — BeLive Technology, a leading solutions provider of live and video commerce technology, today announced that Sunil Nair has been named as President. This new addition is set to strengthen its current management team as the company prepares for a new growth plan globally.

Sunil has over 15 years of senior management experience, including a decade of strategic development and plan execution at global video and technology companies, most recently as Managing Director APAC Region & CEO, Firework India. Before that, Sunil served as Chief Operating Officer of ALT Digital Media Entertainment Ltd, a digital media and entertainment conglomerate in India.

“Sunil is the right addition for BeLive,” said Kenneth Tan, CEO and CoFounder BeLive. “Sunil’s extensive video technology and media entertainment background and business development skills will help us strengthen channel partnerships, develop strategic alliances and expand our international sales presence. We believe his strong leadership experience will help focus BeLive during their turnaround process and return to profitability and expand globally.”

“I am very excited to join the BeLive team,” said Sunil. “BeLive’s suite of products and services is best suited to serve the requirements of the enormous market that has emerged globally for Livestream commerce. Kenneth and his team have done a fabulous job of building a viable business model by understanding the needs of the local markets and catering and customizing the product. I see BeLive emerging as a strong partner to enterprises and brands that want to use technology to retain and entertain their customers.’

As the CEO of Firework India, Sunil successfully established Firework’s brand and service with relationships with major telecom companies like Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea, with ecosystems like Google Discover and helped Firework become the go-to solution provider for D2C brands that wanted to use Livestream commerce to engage with their customers.

Sunil received a Master’s Degree in Management Sciences from the University of Pune and is a certified systems analyst from National Computing Centre, UK. He is a mentor and advisor to early-stage startups in India and is an active investor.

About BeLive Technology

BeLive Technology is the leading provider of customized live video streaming solutions, in Southeast Asia and beyond. BeLive Technology’s live streaming product suites are built to be high-definition, secure, fast, adaptable to any network, and fully customizable. From live shopping technology that allows for instant checkouts to interactive live entertainment that brings virtual events closer to audiences, BeLive Technology employs advanced Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to revolutionize the way people connect online, and empowers businesses with valuable data insights such as live sentiment analysis. Live video solutions are dedicated to helping companies build genuine connections with customers around the globe.

Since 2016, BeLive Technology has been the trusted live and video commerce partner for enterprises of all sizes, with notable clients such as Rakuten, Trendyol, Konga Zalora, Grab, Mediacorp, Tumi, Samsung, M1, and Changi Airport Group.

