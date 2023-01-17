Health in Transportation, NuraLogix Release New Smartphone Face-Scanning Application Aimed at Uncovering Life-Threatening Health Concerns in Professional Drivers

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Health in Transportation, a health and wellness solution provider for the transportation industry, has partnered with health technology giant NuraLogix to deliver a revolutionary preventative health tool for drivers called CDL Health Scanner.

Accessed through a specific URL on a smartphone, CDL Health Scanner’s proprietary technology uses the smartphone’s camera to scan an individual’s face and analyze key vital signs. This unique, driver-centric system relies on revolutionary technology by Anura to measure Blood Pressure using patented Transdermal Optical Imaging delivered through the smartphone camera. When combined with the user’s Body Mass Index (BMI) data, the risk-factors for hypertension, type-2 diabetes, and even Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) are revealed to the individual user through an easy-to-interpret results page.

“It’s an exciting day for the transportation industry,” said Bob Perry, president of Health in Transportation. “For less than the cost of a couple coffee drinks, this new smartphone app will provide life-saving health information to drivers, potentially salvaging thousands of driving careers. Our partnership with NuraLogix and Anura is dedicated to bringing innovative solutions to directly impact the driver shortage and help keep America’s professional drivers on the road instead of being sidelined due to bad health.”

This new, confidential CDL Health Scanner was developed specifically to protect a driver’s livelihood. With the transportation industry experiencing a shortage of close to 80,000 drivers each year– along with the fact that putting a new driver behind the wheel often involves a five-figure expense for the carrier–thousands of skilled drivers are disqualified from driving each month due to poor health outcomes such as high blood pressure, elevated sugar levels and/or OSA.

CDL Health Scanner not only alerts drivers of life-threatening health concerns, but it also provides health education focused on the driver and guides them toward resources that can assist with lifestyle changes. Often, drivers are completely unaware of some of these underlying medical conditions, and CDL Health Scanner aims to bring full awareness to these important metrics. The app provides support for drivers who may be at risk by providing them with the nearest location of one of the six thousand Higi health check stations where drivers can get free confirmation of their BP measurement using a traditional pressure cuff, in addition to customized health coaching from Medwell and sleep-apnea solutions by Dedicated Sleep.

CDL Health Scanner can be purchased by visiting www.cdlhealthscanner.com.

About Health in Transportation

Health in Transportation (HIT) provides innovative and practical health & wellness solutions for professional drivers in trucking and mass transit. For almost forty years, their programs have helped thousands of drivers avoid medical disqualification with unique coaching mechanisms that drivers can utilize even while they are on the road. Known as ‘The Trucker Trainer’ by professional drivers nationwide, Bob Perry, president of HIT, brings a very distinctive perspective to the issue of a driver’s health and life expectancy. He comes from a family of professional drivers and has spent decades working on driver health initiatives.

About NuraLogix

The technology that powers CDL Health Scanner comes from NuraLogix, the Toronto-based pioneers of the world’s first contactless blood pressure and vital sign measurement. The NuraLogix technology uses their patented Transdermal Optical Imaging (TOI™) in which a conventional video camera is used to extract facial blood flow information. NuraLogix’s technology is based on extensive peer-reviewed research and clinical studies, differentiating them from their competitors. NuraLogix has conducted multiple clinical studies and published research in many notable publications such as Frontiers in Psychology, Scientific Reports, and the Journal of Natural Sciences (JNS). NuraLogix currently holds 11 patents with more pending. Their impressive client roster includes Japanese telecoms leader NTT Data and Santias, the second largest medical insurance company in Spain. Visit their website at www.nuralogix.ai.

Disclaimer:

Note: In the United States, this product is for Investigational Use only. The performance characteristics of this product have not been officially established.

