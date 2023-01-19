Indonesia Government Sees Positive Enthusiasm on the Future of Blockchain

Several discussions held during the At The Table: Blockchain & Crypto Roadmap 2023 event organized by the Indonesian Blockchain Association and Chainalysis shed light on the potential of Blockchain in supporting Indonesia’s future economy

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Asosiasi Blockchain Indonesia (A-B-I) and all its members successfully held the Focus Group Discussion (FGD) At The Table: Blockchain & Crypto Roadmap 2023 event, receiving positive enthusiasm from the government and all participants who attended.

The event was held exclusively in partnership with Chainalysis – the blockchain data platform that provides software, data, services, and research to government agencies, exchanges, financial institutions, as well as insurance and cybersecurity companies in more than 70 countries. This event was also attended by:

Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy of Indonesia

Deputy for Coordination of International Economic Cooperation – Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs

Head of Commodity Futures Trading Development and Development Bureau (Bappebti)

Head of Sub Directorate 3 Money Laundering Crimes (TPPU) – Criminal Investigation Agency of the Indonesian National Police

Act. Deputy for Analysis and Examination of the Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Center (PPATK)

Head of Research Center for Macroeconomics and Finance – National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN)

Expert Staff Office of the President (KSP)

Director of Electronic Procurement System Development (SPSE) – Government Goods/Services Procurement Policy Institute (LKPP)

Deputy for Archive System Information and Development – National Archives of the Republic of Indonesia (ANRI)

(ANRI) Information Systems and Technology Coordinator – Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries, and

Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK)

Asih Karnengsih, MM, Chairwoman A-B-I highlighted the significance of the event, “This activity is designed as a meeting forum for government and industry players to discuss the potential implementation of blockchain, issues faced, market trends, and future development plans that will support the Blockchain & Crypto Roadmap in Indonesia“. During the event, there were four sessions hosted by industry subject matter experts, discussing:

Blockchain For Mass Adoption

Implementing Blockchain in Indonesia

Crypto Asset Market: Trends & Issues

Blockchain & Crypto Regulation

Andianto Haryoko, Associate Expert Planner – Ecosystem Coordinator and ICT Utilization, Directorate of Electricity, Telecommunications and Informatics, Ministry of PPN/National Development Agency (Bappenas), commented, “The adoption of blockchain is inevitable, especially for the government sector. Blockchain technology has the potential to support the development of smart cities, too.”

Supporting Andianto’s view, Nilam Amalia Pusparini, Coordinator of Information Systems and Technology – Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries (KKP) emphasized the advantages of blockchain technology, especially for the supply chain in fisheries. “KKP has plans to adopt blockchain, and one of the use cases we are looking to work on is a fishery product traceability feature”.

Commenting on the effectiveness of blockchain technology, Patria Susantosa, Director of Electronic Procurement System Development – Government Goods/Services Procurement Policy Institute (LKPP), said, “Existing business processes can be transformed using blockchain and can be simplified. For instance, blockchain technology can be used for the development of electronic catalogs. Blockchain can enable efficiency throughout the entire transaction process from product procurement, purchasing, contracts, delivery and to payment”.

Positive enthusiasm was also seen from the attendees at the event, including Zamroni Salim, Head of the BRIN Macroeconomics and Financial Research Center who shared that “Blockchain literacy at the community and government level can help blockchain activists in Indonesia to contribute ideas and creativity to drive a mass adoption of the technology.” Edi Prio Pambudi, Deputy for the Coordination of International Economic Cooperation – Coordinating Ministry for the Economy also encouraged relevant ministries to be more adaptive, and go beyond planning the implementation of blockchain. “The government and all parties must work together immediately to continue to support blockchain technology and contribute to the growth of digital transformation that is being designed by Bappenas”.

The discussions held at the event also shed light on cryptocurrency assets, the most adopted blockchain technology use case in Indonesia. Exploring the security of crypto assets, Robertus Yohanes Deo Tresna Eka Trimana, Head of Sub Directorate 3 Money Laundering Crimes (TPPU) BARESKRIM POLRI highlighted several points including regulations and sanctions. From a regulatory perspective, Robertus said, “We must further examine regulations on crypto assets transactions. In terms of sanctions, there must be further regulation and clarity on categorization, for instance, either as administrative sanctions or criminal sanctions.”

Joshua Foo, Regional Director, ASEAN, and Central Asia at Chainalysis said, “Indonesia made it to the top 20 of our Global Cryptocurrency Adoption Index 2022, which is a testament to the great potential for the blockchain economy in Indonesia. We are honored to have the Indonesian government participate in this dialogue, and Chainalysis will continue to be committed to supporting the local market on its blockchain journey. Public-private sector collaboration is critical to advancing the future of Indonesia’s blockchain economy. Through this strong collaboration, Indonesia’s blockchain ecosystem can continue to develop with trust and transparency at its core, and be a key economic driver for the country”.

The event was closed with a keynote speech from Sandiaga Uno, the Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, who expressed his hope for the future. “Indonesia’s economy will remain resilient in the future, considering that a large and consumptive population certainly brings very promising online business potential.”

“The crypto and blockchain industry can be part of these opportunities and potentials that can be explored for the future. Let’s collaborate together on the future plans presented in the At The Table: Blockchain & Crypto Roadmap 2023 event, in realizing the real implementation and mass adoption of blockchain in Indonesia,” Sandi said.

