AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Global Review 2022: GWM Expands Its Global Layout, Empowered by Forest Ecosystem

PRNewswire January 20, 2023

BAODING, China, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On January 16, a documentary featuring GWM went on air, depicting the advantages of GWM in hybrid, power batteries, intelligentization and its global strategic layout.

In 2022, GWM moved forward the globalization strategy steadily through the Forest Ecosystem even under the continuous impact of factors challenging the global automobile market, such as supply chain shortage and the epidemic.

The Forest Ecosystem, centered on the new energy and intelligence, has a unique systematic advantage. Mr. Jack Wei, Chairman of GWM, mentioned in the documentary that GWM upholds the R&D concept of “precise investment and continuous pursuit of leading technology”.  In 2022, GWM has continued to increase the investment of technology R&D in the Forest Ecosystem. The total investment in the first three quarters exceeded CNY 8.5 billion, up over 64% YoY.

The technology in this ecosystem that GWM accumulated for years has continued to bear fruit. GWM has built a product matrix of new energy products, including HEV, PHEV, and EV to meet the differentiated requirements of global markets. In 2022, HAVAL, a SUV brand of GWM, officially released the new energy strategy, and introduced Hybrid models in several markets, such as Australia, Chile, Pakistan, South Africa, Thailand, and Brazil, and has been highly recognized by the markets and consumers.

Furthermore, GWM has been expanding its layout in the luxury new energy vehicle market. GWM WEY, a high-end intelligent new energy brand, has launched Coffee 01 and Coffee 02 with a combination of luxury and advanced technology. These vehicles promoted GWM to develop the European new energy market. The WEY Coffee 01 equipped with the HPilot system, a cutting-edge smart driving assistance system, has won the five-star Euro NCAP safety rating. GWM TANK, the premium off-road SUV brand, has launched the TANK300 HEV and TANK500 HEV/PHEV, which lead the electrification transformation of the industry.

GWM also has gained a systematic advantage in hydrogen energy by leveraging forest ecosystem. It currently has established an integrated supply chain ecosystem, which includes hydrogen “production-storage-transportation-refueling-application”. As for the development of hydrogen energy, GWM has invested CNY 2.5 billion in total in hydrogen fuel battery vehicles to put it into mass production.

GWM boasts the most demanding criteria for the quality and technology of its products. It already has core technology reserves and supply chain capabilities in the new energy and intelligence fields, and has kept ahead through significant cutting-edge investments, Jack Wei mentioned.

He also said that the new energy and intelligent technology have brought enormous growth potential for GWM. With “ONE GWM” as the core strategy, the company will increase technology R&D investment in the future to accelerate the transformation into a global intelligent technology company.

SOURCE GWM

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.