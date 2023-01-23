AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vectorworks and Solibri Inside Integration to Save Architects Time and Money

PRNewswire January 24, 2023

New, SaaS-Based Solution from Solibri Provides In-Design Model Checking for Vectorworks Users.

COLUMBIA, MD., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Global design and BIM software provider Vectorworks, Inc. has partnered with fellow Nemetschek Group brand Solibri to offer users a new way to deliver quality designs confidently. With Solibri Inside, you can validate, report and modify design errors in an easy-to-use model checker directly inside Vectorworks. Created with designers’ needs in mind, the new feature helps to reduce risk with fewer errors and improves efficiency with fewer file exchanges, saving architects, their consultants and clients valuable time and money.

Vectorworks

“Quality assurance is a critical component of BIM, but many architecture firms have historically lacked a robust way to accurately and efficiently check their models,” said Vectorworks CEO Dr. Biplab Sarkar. “We’re proud to alleviate this pain point for our users in collaboration with Solibri through this integrated, flexible and time-saving solution. Solibri Inside provides automatic rule-based checking in a convenient application, so architects can confidently deliver high-quality, precise designs every time.”

This innovative feature now works within the latest version, Vectorworks 2023 Service Pack 3, eliminating the need for users to open another software platform to perform basic model checking. Users can ensure their BIM models comply with building regulations, national and international standards or a specific project’s BIM requirements seamlessly before sharing with other project stakeholders within their workflow.

“Today sees another step towards ‘better BIM,'” said Solibri CEO Ville Kyytsönen. “Solibri’s mission is to improve the quality of digital construction. BIM is essential in this mission – it is the ‘single source of truth.’ Solibri is improving the quality of models by bringing quality checking as part of the model authoring process. With Solibri Inside, we improve the process by enabling more QA early in the process before coordination takes place.”

Vectorworks users can install the plug-in now through the Partner Installation Palette. The first release of Solibri Inside comes with a free standard package for checking door and window clearances and the supporting Level of Information (LOI) in your Vectorworks building information model. Users can unlock additional features by registering a Solibri Inside account. With a Solibri Inside account, users can add Premium paid packages, giving users the ability to create customized rule checks to meet their project’s BIM requirements.

For more information on utilizing Solibri Inside within Vectorworks, visit www.solibri.com/inside.

About Vectorworks, Inc.

Vectorworks, Inc. is an award-winning design and BIM software provider serving the architecture, landscape architecture and entertainment industries in 85 countries. Built with designers in mind since 1985, Vectorworks software offers you the freedom to follow your imagination wherever it leads you. Globally more than 685,000 users are creating, connecting and influencing the next generation of design with Vectorworks on Mac and Windows. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with offices in the UK, Canada and Australia, Vectorworks is a part of the Nemetschek Group. Learn how you can design without limits at vectorworks.net or follow @Vectorworks.

 

SOURCE Vectorworks

