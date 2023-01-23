RT-RK integrates mARTini Android container solution on Telechips Dolphin 3

SEOUL, South Korea and NOVI SAD, Serbia, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — RT-RK, a leading embedded software development house and Telechips, a world class SoC provider for the automotive industry announce integration of RT-RK’s containerized Android solution on Telechips’ Dolphin 3 SoC.

Over the second half of 2022, RT-RK and Telechips have been investing in partnership to deliver joint state-of-the-art solutions for IVI. Driven by the Android Automotive adoption trend by major OEMs worldwide, the key focus of RT-RK and Telechips cooperation is Android Automotive enablement for different market requirements. As announced today, RT-RK’s mARTini product, currently the most advanced solution for supporting Android apps within Linux based IVI systems is fully integrated and tested on Telechips’ Dolphin 3 SoC, targeting a Yocto based IVI solution.

Containerization has several advantages over currently widely used hypervisor approach in support of both Linux and Android

Android UI is invisible (no impact on OEM brand identity) Dynamic and optimized memory allocation (leads BOM optimization) Excludes hypervisor license fee (cost saving)

“The demand for containerized Android Automotive solution is increasing and remains to be one of the fundamental approaches for OEMs to retain full control over the IVI software while being able to benefit from the Android Automotive trend. We are highly focused on our goal to fill in the gap for a commercial grade containerized Android solution that can scale for the OEM, thus achieving cost efficiency, secure roadmap, and support structure. Partnering with a world class SoC provider, such as Telechips, is essential to achieving this goal,” said Nikola Teslic, CEO at RT-RK.

“One of the most significant values that Telechips can offer to the market is to make it easier to accelerate the time to market by proactively reviewing and preparing for various market requirements in advance, ultimately reducing lead times to deliver customer requirements. Through this partnership, RT-RK and Telechips are highly regarded to have realized a value for faster time to market by responding to the requirements for container solution that both companies can provide to the customer.

In addition, it is expected to create more synergy through future cooperation by increasing understanding of each solution / SoC between the two companies,” said Dennis BongGee Song, Head of R&D Center (CTO) at Telechips.

About RT-RK

RT-RK is a premium embedded software development house in the Southeast Europe, with a focus on consumer electronics and infotainment systems. The company was founded in 1991, and currently employs 500+ engineers. RT-RK has a background in being a near shore development center of silicon vendor, networking, automotive, and consumer electronics companies. RT-RK operates under the umbrella of TTTech Group. https://www.rt-rk.com/

