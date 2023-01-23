AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

RT-RK integrates mARTini Android container solution on Telechips Dolphin 3

PRNewswire January 23, 2023

SEOUL, South Korea and NOVI SAD, Serbia, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — RT-RK, a leading embedded software development house and Telechips, a world class SoC provider for the automotive industry announce integration of RT-RK’s containerized Android solution on Telechips’ Dolphin 3 SoC.

Over the second half of 2022, RT-RK and Telechips have been investing in partnership to deliver joint state-of-the-art solutions for IVI. Driven by the Android Automotive adoption trend by major OEMs worldwide, the key focus of RT-RK and Telechips cooperation is Android Automotive enablement for different market requirements. As announced today, RT-RK’s mARTini product, currently the most advanced solution for supporting Android apps within Linux based IVI systems is fully integrated and tested on Telechips’ Dolphin 3 SoC, targeting a Yocto based IVI solution.

Containerization has several advantages over currently widely used hypervisor approach in support of both Linux and Android

  1. Android UI is invisible (no impact on OEM brand identity)
  2. Dynamic and optimized memory allocation (leads BOM optimization)
  3. Excludes hypervisor license fee (cost saving)

The demand for containerized Android Automotive solution is increasing and remains to be one of the fundamental approaches for OEMs to retain full control over the IVI software while being able to benefit from the Android Automotive trend. We are highly focused on our goal to fill in the gap for a commercial grade containerized Android solution that can scale for the OEM, thus achieving cost efficiency, secure roadmap, and support structure. Partnering with a world class SoC provider, such as Telechips, is essential to achieving this goal,” said Nikola Teslic, CEO at RT-RK.

One of the most significant values that Telechips can offer to the market is to make it easier to accelerate the time to market by proactively reviewing and preparing for various market requirements in advance, ultimately reducing lead times to deliver customer requirements. Through this partnership, RT-RK and Telechips are highly regarded to have realized a value for faster time to market by responding to the requirements for container solution that both companies can provide to the customer.
In addition, it is expected to create more synergy through future cooperation by increasing understanding of each solution / SoC between the two companies,” said Dennis BongGee Song, Head of R&D Center (CTO) at Telechips.

About RT-RK

RT-RK is a premium embedded software development house in the Southeast Europe, with a focus on consumer electronics and infotainment systems. The company was founded in 1991, and currently employs 500+ engineers. RT-RK has a background in being a near shore development center of silicon vendor, networking, automotive, and consumer electronics companies. RT-RK operates under the umbrella of TTTech Group. https://www.rt-rk.com/

SOURCE RT-RK

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.