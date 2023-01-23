AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
NADA Joins MOBI to Accelerate Zero Trust Innovations for Information Security and Business Automation

PRNewswire January 23, 2023

Two of the largest mobility-focused consortia in the world join efforts to co-develop solutions for more robust, resilient, and privacy-preserving connected ecosystems.   

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — MOBI (Mobility Open Blockchain Initiative) today welcomes the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA), an innovation and advocacy group representing over 16,000 franchised new-car dealer members, into its global community.

The MOBI community aims to develop and accelerate adoption of zero trust Web3 standards and solutions to enable seamless and secure business processes, while safeguarding sensitive business and consumer data. NADA brings a critical dealer viewpoint to this process. MOBI and NADA agree that the widespread adoption of a shared technology-agnostic framework will be critical to future innovations for members of both consortia. NADA and MOBI also believe that compliance with the Federal Zero Trust Strategy issued by the White House in 2022 will be crucial to maintain their competitive edge.

“We are thrilled to team up with NADA to co-develop solutions to help solve pain points for use cases such as Vehicle Registration, Titling, and Dealer Floorplan Audit,” said MOBI CEO and Founder, Tram Vo. “We look forward to collaborating on additional mobility and geolocation applications that improve security while preserving customer privacy.”

“NADA is excited to work with the experts at MOBI on behalf of dealers to ensure that this important technology improves and modernizes the auto retail experience, generates efficiencies, and brings increased convenience for dealers and consumers alike,” said Mike Stanton, President and CEO of NADA.

MOBI anticipates that NADA’s entry into the community at large will play a critical role in igniting a two-way exchange of expertise between the organizations’ respective communities, enabling greater collaboration on the road to more resilient mobility value chains and accelerating related innovations in research, development, and implementation. MOBI welcomes organizations of all sizes, industries, and locations to share expertise, define industry standards, and improve the sustainability, efficiency, and accessibility of mobility services around the world.

About MOBI

Mobility Open Blockchain Initiative (MOBI) is a global nonprofit smart mobility consortium. MOBI and our members are creating blockchain-based standards to identify vehicles, people, businesses, and MOBI Trusted Trip. We are building the Web3 digital infrastructure for connected ecosystem and IoT commerce.

 

Media Contact: Grace Pulliam,

Email: [email protected]  

MOBI Communications Manager

Twitter: twitter.com/dltmobi

 

SOURCE MOBI

