AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • children

KISS Organises Mega Guardians’ Meet

PRNewswire January 24, 2023

BHUBANESWAR, India, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) at Bhubaneswar in Odisha, India, is the largest Deemed-to-be-University for indigenous students in the world, providing education from kindergarten to postgraduate level for free. The vast campus is home to 30,000 students. The institute was set up to empower the indigenous communities through education-led socio-economic development.

The venue of the KISS Mega Guardians’Meet attended by 60,000 parents and 30,000 students
The Founder of KIIT-KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta addressing the Mega Parents Meet

On January 22, KISS organised a mega Guardians’ meet, with the Founder of KIIT-KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta expressing his heartfelt gratitude to the parents for their support and affection that has made it renowned in India and outside.

The event was attended by 60,000 parents along with 30,000 students and the proud alumni.

“We started KISS with only 125 tribal students from Mayurbhanj district in Odisha way back in 1992-93. Today 30,000 students have passed out from the institute and another 30,000 students are pursuing their education. Each of the students passing out from here is inspiring their friends back in the village to seek education,” Dr Samanta said in his address.

On the occasion, he felicitated two proud alumni for their achievements. They are Sadhak Karjee who has cleared the Odisha Judicial Service Examination and sportsperson Ajay Oram who is leaving for Japan this month as Rugby coach.

The Guardians’ meet gave a perfect occasion for the parents to meet their children, staff of the institute and be apprised about the latest developments in the campus. KISS had made elaborate arrangements for the parents to attend the meeting.

Hailing the Founder’s commitment to the cause of tribal education from an early age, the parents said that Dr Samanta showed the courage to establish KISS overcoming all odds and mainstream the tribal communities.

Niranjan Bishi, who is a Member of Parliament in the Upper House, said Dr Samanta is an inspiration for all who could realise at an early age the need to empower the tribal community through education-led socio-economic development.

CEO of KISS Prashant Kumar Routray said the Founder has fulfilled the dreams of the indigenous communities for provding quality education to their children.

KISS_Logo

 

SOURCE KISS

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.