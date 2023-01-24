AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

The Wine Group Acquires 1,300+ Acre Paicines Vineyards

PRNewswire January 24, 2023

FRESNO, Calif., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The 1,300+ acre collection of vineyards and land commonly referred to as the Paicines Vineyards located within San Benito County, California, was recently sold to The Wine Group (“TWG”). The Mendrin Group, a leading agricultural brokerage, consulting, and advisory firm, served as the exclusive advisor to the seller, an undisclosed winery in the transaction.

The Paicines Vineyards are located in the Paicines American Viticultural Area, a quality growing area of California’s Central Coast and San Benito County that has seen a revival of interest in wines produced where deep-rooted brands such as Almaden and Paul Masson originated.

The acquisition expands The Wine Group’s existing holdings of vineyards within the Paicines AVA in a significant way. “The Paicines Vineyards offer a great blend of water security, scale, production, quality, and overall value as an asset to produce coastal red and white winegrapes for our wine programs currently met with strong demand,” stated John Sutton, CEO of The Wine Group.

About The Wine Group

With over 60 wine brands and many winery facilities located worldwide, The Wine Group, headquartered in Livermore, CA, is America’s second largest wine producer by volume. TWG is responsible for many of America’s most beloved and award-winning wine brands such as Cupcake, Franzia, Benziger, Imagery, AVA Grace, 7 Deadly, and more. “At TWG we are proud to make a positive environmental impact and preserve our land for generations to come. We demonstrate our environmental stewardship through our commitment to clean energy, our certification of all TWG vineyards (covering thousands of acres) as sustainable or biodynamic, and requiring our third-party grape producers to do the same. This is not only good for the land, it’s good for the future and for the wines we make.” For further information, please visit: www.thewinegroup.com

About The Mendrin Group

The Mendrin Group is a leading agricultural industry brokerage, consulting, and advisory firm, that specializes in the valuation, marketing, acquisition, and sale of agricultural related assets and vertically-integrated agribusinesses, and has represented clients throughout the United States and globally for over 30 years. Based in California, The Mendrin Group has served in an advisory role in numerous transactions on behalf of family farming operations, agribusinesses, investment firms, and pension, private equity, and sovereign wealth funds, in addition to global food and beverage companies. For further information, please visit: www.mendrins.com

 

Paicines Vineyards

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1988672/TMG_Logo_Logo.jpg
Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1988671/TWG_Logo_Logo.jpg
Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1988673/Paicines_Vineyards_Photo.jpg

SOURCE The Mendrin Group

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.