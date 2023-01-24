AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Stamus Networks Appoints Vice President, Customer Solutions

PRNewswire January 25, 2023

Seasoned professional to lead technical customer engagements

INDIANAPOLIS and PARIS, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Stamus Networks, a global provider of high-performance network-based threat detection and response systems, is pleased to announce the promotion of Phil Owens to Vice President, Customer Solutions.

Stamus Networks Logo

Phil joined the Stamus Networks team two years ago as the director of systems engineering, responsible for technical consultation and support. During his time at Stamus, he has played an integral role in establishing technical support procedures and has been a vital member of the company’s strategy steering committee.

“Stamus Networks is an emerging player in the network detection and response (NDR) market, and we are poised for significant growth this year,” noted Ken Gramley, CEO at Stamus Networks. “Phil’s background in general IT, networking, and cyber security gives him a thorough understanding of the challenges our enterprise customers face as they seek to implement best practices for the security of their organizations.”

Gramley continued, “Phil’s ability to effectively communicate and guide security teams through the design, implementation, and training process has enabled our customers to maximize their deployments and channel their insights into our product roadmap. We are excited to see him transition into this new role.”

With over 25 years’ experience working in systems engineering and product management at various technology organizations, Phil has become a trusted advisor to several fortune 500 companies and numerous smaller organizations. In his new role he will be responsible for leading the company’s customer solutions team, focused on helping customers assess their network security needs and select the best solutions for detecting and responding to critical threats.

During his career, Phil has been a key early contributor to several very successful cyber security software products. He has held positions at established companies RSA Security, AT&T, and IBM, and he has demonstrated success with start-ups such as Sunbelt Software, a software security and management software company.

“I’m excited about this next phase for Stamus Networks,” Owens said. “We are anticipating tremendous growth this year, and we expect to expand our customer success programs.” He continued, “Stamus is on track to become a leader in the NDR market and I’m looking forward to helping customers maximize the value of their Stamus Networks solutions.” 

About Stamus Networks:

Stamus Networks believes in a world where defenders are heroes, and a future where those they protect remain safe. As organizations face threats from well-funded adversaries, we relentlessly pursue solutions that make the defender’s job easier and more impactful. A global provider of high-performance network-based threat detection and response systems, Stamus Networks helps enterprise security teams know more, respond sooner and mitigate their risk with insights gathered from cloud and on-premise network activity. Our solutions are advanced network detection and response systems that expose serious and imminent threats to critical assets and empower rapid response. For more information visit: stamus-networks.com.

 

SOURCE Stamus Networks

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.