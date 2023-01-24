AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • licensing agreement

Aeroitalia Partners with WorldTicket to Expand Options for Travel in the European Region

PRNewswire January 24, 2023

WorldTicket’s technology provides the new Italian low-cost carrier with solutions to scale its distribution and enter new markets

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Aeroitalia, a startup airline and Italy’s newest low-cost carrier, has partnered with WorldTicket (W2), part of the 777 Travel Tech group, to support the airline’s network growth through expanded distribution. With WorldTicket’s technology, Aeroitalia can now rapidly scale its sales coverage and gain entry to 100+ IATA global agencies who can now access Aeroitalia flights through their GDS systems.

Multichannel distribution to capitalize on growing demand

WorldTicket’s travel distribution technology will help Aeroitalia to extend its sales reach to indirect channels such as OTAs and travel agencies as the demand for travel in Europe accelerates. According to ENIT, Italy’s tourist board, international visitors from January to July 2022 were up 172% on 2021 and 57% compared to pre-pandemic numbers. This surge in demand is expected to continue, creating more opportunities for Aeroitalia, which provides non-stop, high-quality air travel services at affordable prices in the Italian and Southern Mediterranean regions. Aeroitalia can effortlessly sell flights through any GDS, enabling it to profitably run seasonal itineraries (summer routes), truly acting as an agile business that is perfectly attuned to the needs of its customers.

“Aeroitalia is committed to delivering outstanding service to passengers which incorporate easy access for our product, especially for our business customers”, says Krassimir Tanev, Chief Commercial Officer of Aeroitalia. “Multichannel distribution is an important development as it goes hand-in-hand with our network expansion plans for summer 2023. Thanks to our marketing partnership with WorldTicket and its global distribution technology, Aeroitalia services are now closer to the travel agency community to the benefit of our customers.” 

Creating connections between underserved markets

Since its launch just last summer, Aeroitalia has already created a robust network of routes throughout Italy and the southern Mediterranean countries, flying from both its Milan-Bergamo hub and a new base in Florence. The fast-growing airline estimates that it will transport more than 1 million passengers during 2023 and has already more than doubled its initial fleet of 737-800s to support its expansion. 

Aeroitalia is targeting markets that are unserved and underserved by existing low-cost carriers, including a connection between Italy’s two largest cities – Milan and Rome – flying six days per week, as well as the route between Milan and London Heathrow. The implementation of WorldTicket’s solutions makes it possible for Aeroitalia to launch operations in these markets quickly and cost-efficiently.

Immediate distribution reach to get a new airline off the ground

Through WorldTicket’s GDS Sub-Hosting solution, Aeroitalia can add new distribution capacity faster than it could via a direct connection to the Global Distribution System (GDS). As a low-cost airline, Aeroitalia’s business model is dependent on efficiency, making a reduction in the complexity of GDS sales a competitive advantage as it broadens its network reach to become a key player in the European air travel market.

Peer Winter, VP of Commercial Business Development at 777 Travel Tech says, “Our mission is to empower airlines to grow their business while giving customers more options for a better travel experience, and our partnership with Aeroitalia captures that aim perfectly.”

For more information about the WorldTicket and Aeroitalia partnership or to speak with company executives, please contact Vanessa Horwell at [email protected].

About WorldTicket
WorldTicket (IATA Codes W1/W2) is a leading provider of sophisticated global ticketing and distribution services to nearly 100 airlines across the globe. WorldTicket has its own AOC-holding airline, Flex Flight, operating under the IATA code W2, enabling airlines to easily outsource their distribution and ticketing functions to WorldTicket. Founded in 2002, WorldTicket is part of the 777 Travel Tech group, the travel technology and aviation business unit of Miami-based investment firm 777 Partners. Visit www.w2ticketing.com to learn more. 

About Aeroitalia
Aeroitalia, a new Italian airline headquartered in Rome, has hubs in both Milan and Florence and began operations with its first flight in the summer of 2022. Since then, Aeroitalia has increased its flight schedule to operate numerous charter and regional scheduled routes across Europe with a focus on Italy and the Mediterranean. Aeroitalia prides itself on delivering nonstop, high-quality services at affordable prices to travelers in the region and strives to become the best-in-class customer experience airline and second largest Italian home carrier offering nonstop domestic, European and intercontinental services to its customers. Visit aeroitalia.com to learn more.

SOURCE WorldTicket

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.