WDO launches call for proposals to host its World Design Assembly in 2025

MONTREAL, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — World Design Organization (WDO)® has launched its bid process to identify a host for its 34th World Design Assembly®. The organization is seeking proposals from entities interested in welcoming the international design community to their city in 2025.

Held biennially, the World Design Assembly brings together WDO’s leadership, members, key industry stakeholders and others from around the globe to engage, reflect and discuss key issues affecting the design profession and the world at large. The event, which includes a one-day Research and Education Forum, an International Design Conference and WDO’s General Assembly, has been hosted in a variety of design-led cities since its inception in 1959 and is often developed in conjunction with a local design event.

In close collaboration with WDO, the host will have the opportunity to elevate existing or newly developed activities that reflect their commitment to design-led transformation and speak to the accomplishments of the region’s local design community.

“As the global context in which we find ourselves continues to shift, the World Design Assembly represents a significant event where the WDO community can take stock of where we’ve been over the last two years and explore how we can continue to do better in the future,” stated WDO President David Kusuma. “Heading into the 34th edition of this event, our goal is once again to provide an international platform for solutions-driven exchange and collaboration, and we are looking forward to working alongside a host that shares our commitment to progressive design and innovation.”

Interested parties are invited to download the submission guide and submit their bid before the deadline on 31 May 2023. The designated host will be notified in August 2023, with a public announcement scheduled to take place in October 2023 during the 33rd World Design Assembly in Tokyo (Japan).

