ORFALI BROS BISTRO TAKES NO.1 SPOT AS THE MIDDLE EAST & NORTH AFRICA’S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS LIST IS REVEALED FOR 2023

PRNewswire January 31, 2023
  • Orfali Bros Bistro in Dubai, UAE, is named The Best Restaurant in Middle East & North Africa 2023
  • The list includes winners from 14 different cities across the MENA region, from Marrakech and Tunis to Riyadh and Kuwait City
  • OCD Restaurant in Tel Aviv, Israel, is awarded the Sustainable Restaurant Award, sponsored by Arla Pro
  • Em Sherif in Beirut, Lebanon, wins the Art of Hospitality Award
  • Moustafa Elrefaey, is the winner of the Estrella Damm N.A. Chefs’ Choice Award
  • Karim Bourgi takes home the MENA’s Best Pastry Chef Award, sponsored by Valrhona
  • Fusions by Tala in Manama, Bahrain wins the Highest Climber Award, rising 36 spots to No.3
  • Ossiano in Dubai is the recipient of the Highest New Entry Award, sponsored by Aspire Lifestyles, after landing at No.4

ABU DHABI, UAE, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The culinary stars of the restaurant world converged in the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi this evening for the second edition of the Middle East & North Africa’s 50 Best Restaurants awards, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna. Restaurants from across 14 cities have been voted as the 50 best dining destinations in MENA at an event hosted in partnership with Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, culminating in the announcement of the region’s No.1 restaurant, Orfali Bros Bistro.

Orfali Bros Bistro in Dubai, UAE, is named No.1 at the Middle East & North Africa’s 50 Best Restaurants awards 2023, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna

Orfali Bros Bistro, an unlicensed gastronomic bistro and test kitchen located in Dubai’s contemporary Wasl 51 neighbourhood, was founded in 2021 by three brothers originally from Syria: Mohammad, Wassim and Omar Orfali. The menu features dishes with a core Middle Eastern theme paying homage to the brothers’ Aleppian roots, while capturing the multiculturalism and avant-garde spirit of Dubai.

The fine dining Indian restaurant Trèsind Studio in The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, claims the No.2 spot, followed by Fusions by Tala in Manama (No.3). View the full list here.

William Drew, Director of Content for Middle East & North Africa’s 50 Best Restaurants, says: “It’s a great honour to announce that Orfali Bros Bistro has made it to the No.1 spot. There is no doubt that it sets a new standard in creativity, innovation and food presentation, coupled with an intimate service style, and we are thrilled to celebrate its brilliance alongside so many others in the region.”

PDF – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1991092/MENA_50_BEST.pdf

Media centre access:
https://mediacentre.theworlds50best.com

50 Best Logo

SOURCE 50 Best

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

