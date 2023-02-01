THE FARRER PARK COMPANY APPOINTS NEW GROUP CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND ACTING GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

SINGAPORE, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Farrer Park Company Pte Ltd (TFPC) announced today the appointment of Ms. Kelly Yang as its Group Chief Operating Officer and Acting Group Chief Executive Officer.

Ms. Yang brings to TFPC 23 years of healthcare experience. She was most recently the Chief Executive Officer and Hospital President at Guang Zhou R&F International Hospital, a UCLA-affiliated hospital. R&F consists of a 500-bed acute tertiary hospital, a 2000-bed nursing home, and a 200-unit healthy living complex.

She joins TFPC at an exciting time when Farrer Park Hospital, a subsidiary of TFPC, expands its range and depth of services. The hospital was officially opened in 2016 by then Health Minister, Mr. Gan Kim Yong. Since 2019, the hospital has seen its operational profitability grow steadily and strongly despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Besides overseeing the hospital’s expansion, Ms. Yang’s other immediate priority is to help operationalise the Active Aging residential program (“PeppoMint”) at the 252-room 5-star One Farrer Hotel, another subsidiary of TFPC. Ms. Yang’s wide experience in healthcare and hospitality services will help to ensure success of these key initiatives.

