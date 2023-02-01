AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

THE FARRER PARK COMPANY APPOINTS NEW GROUP CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND ACTING GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

PRNewswire February 1, 2023

SINGAPORE, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Farrer Park Company Pte Ltd (TFPC) announced today the appointment of Ms. Kelly Yang as its Group Chief Operating Officer and Acting Group Chief Executive Officer.

Ms. Yang brings to TFPC 23 years of healthcare experience. She was most recently the Chief Executive Officer and Hospital President at Guang Zhou R&F International Hospital, a UCLA-affiliated hospital. R&F consists of a 500-bed acute tertiary hospital, a 2000-bed nursing home, and a 200-unit healthy living complex.

She joins TFPC at an exciting time when Farrer Park Hospital, a subsidiary of TFPC, expands its range and depth of services. The hospital was officially opened in 2016 by then Health Minister, Mr. Gan Kim Yong. Since 2019, the hospital has seen its operational profitability grow steadily and strongly despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Besides overseeing the hospital’s expansion, Ms. Yang’s other immediate priority is to help operationalise the Active Aging residential program (“PeppoMint”) at the 252-room 5-star One Farrer Hotel, another subsidiary of TFPC. Ms. Yang’s wide experience in healthcare and hospitality services will help to ensure success of these key initiatives.

ABOUT THE FARRER PARK COMPANY PTE LTD

Connexion at Farrer Park is developed and managed by The Farrer Park Company. It is a fully integrated healthcare and hospitality complex – imagined, designed and developed by medical specialists to better respond to the evolving needs of patients and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit: www.farrerpark.com

For More Information, please contact:
Magdalene Bong
Assistant Manager, Communications
Farrer Park Hospital
Tel: (65) 6705 2774
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE The Farrer Park Company

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.