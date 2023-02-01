Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Lightbend with the 2022 North American Serverless Computing Company of the Year Award for Offering Serverless Solutions to Build Data-centric Applications that Simplify the Developer Experience

Lightbend supports leading companies worldwide to scale their businesses by deploying and optimizing applications with its groundbreaking serverless-based managed PaaS solution.

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Frost & Sullivan recently researched the North America serverless computing industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Lightbend with the 2022 North American Serverless Computing Company of the Year Award for developing Kalix, an innovative serverless-based managed PaaS solution that helps developers build applications with absolutely no operation required. Enabling companies to accelerate time to market, reduce costs, and bring operational simplicity to the whole application development experience.

Kalix manages the challenging aspects of building scalable, data-centric microservices and APIs from the application architecture, data management, and cloud infrastructure perspectives. Kalix enables developers to rapidly deliver the high-performance, low-latency services that enterprises need as they move their critical business workloads to the cloud.

The unique architecture of Kalix delivers an out-of-the-box cloud native stack eliminating the need for wiring and integration with databases, caches, service meshes and API gateways, thus saving valuable developer time. Kalix can support traditional Key Value state models as well as more sophisticated state models, such as Event Sourcing and CQRS, making it easy to develop large-scale high-performance applications. With Kalix being a managed platform built on Kubernetes, developers don’t have to worry about scalability, security, or techniques for distributed data management. Because developers don’t have to worry about underlying infrastructure, they can entirely focus on building cloud-native applications for their vertical-specific industries.

“Lightbend offers the most comprehensive serverless-based managed PaaS solution on the market, spanning powerful features and capabilities. Highlights include a unique infrastructure that enables customers to accelerate time to market, increases the focus of developers on developing high-performance applications, and reduces costs,” noted Valentina Barcia, Frost & Sullivan best practices research analyst.

The company is at the forefront of the increasingly competitive serverless market with its strong reputation and customer trust in its cutting-edge solution. This led Lightbend to have an impressive financial performance in 2021 with a revenue of $20 million. The company also raised approximately $80 million from prominent investors such as IBM Corp., Intel Corp., Juniper Networks Inc, and Blue Cloud Ventures, among others.

Furthermore, as emerging market trends and changing customer demands evolve, Lightbend’s executive team closely monitors the serverless market to innovate and provide customers with differentiated Kalix offerings. For this reason, Lightbend is regularly updating features and building a more sophisticated serverless managed PaaS solution to sustain its leadership.

“Lightbend’s vision centers on simplifying the developer experience to release the power of the cloud by offering feature-rich, unique, serverless-based managed PaaS solution. The company’s solution can completely manage the system end-to-end, covering all services and the underlying infrastructure, thus freeing developers’ time,” said Sandeep Bazaz, Frost & Sullivan analyst.

