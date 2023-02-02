AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

Another Record High: Hisense TV Shipments Reached No. 1 in December 2022 in the Global Market

PRNewswire February 2, 2023

QINGDAO, China, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, AVC Revo, a market research institute, released its “2022 Monthly Report of Global TV Shipment Volume of TV Brands”. It showed that the global shipment volume of Hisense TV in December 2022 reached 2.326 million, hitting the first in global market. Hisense has achieved another record high after it had already reached the second place in global TV shipments from January to October in 2022.

Also, according to data released by AVC Revo, the global shipment of Hisense TV in the 2022 seized 2nd place worldwide while its market share reached 12.06%. The overseas shipment of Hisense TV increased 12.2% year-on-year, seeing rapid growth in Europe, Japan and emerging markets.

In the recent FIFA World Cup 2022TM, Hisense, as an Official Sponsor, had caught eyes by its LED perimeter board ” Hisense TV, China’s No.1, World’s No.2″. The record also shows that Hisense has always been relentlessly committing to delivering more premium solutions and providing customers with next-level enjoyment.

About Hisense

Hisense is headquartered in Qingdao, China. In the past 54 years, Hisense has always been adhering to the core values of “Integrity, Innovation, Customer Focus, and Sustainability” and the development strategy of “Sound Technological Foundation and Robust Operation”. The business covers areas including multimedia, home appliances, IT intelligent information and modern service industries. With the rapid development in recent year, Hisense business is expended to more than 160 countries and regions. Smart TV, which is the core of Hisense B2C business, has always been at the forefront of the global industry. Besides B2C, Hisense is also in the global leading place in B2B industries including Intelligent Transportation, Precision Medicine and Optical Communications.

 

SOURCE Hisense

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.