RAFFAELLA CORNAGGIA APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF KERING BEAUTÉ

PARIS, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Kering announces the appointment of Raffaella Cornaggia as CEO of Kering Beauté. Based in Paris and reporting to Jean-François Palus, Group Managing Director of Kering, she will be a member of the Group’s Executive Committee.

In her new role, and supported by a team of seasoned professionals, she will help develop an expertise in the Beauty category for Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Pomellato and Qeelin.

The creation of Kering Beauté will enable the Group to support these brands in the development of the Beauty category, which is a natural extension of their universe.

Kering is confident it can create value for the Group and its Houses, drawing on each of their unique identity in a way that is fully consistent with their strategy and market positioning.

Jean-François Palus, Group Managing Director, said: “I am delighted to welcome Raffaella Cornaggia, who brings us considerable experience in a segment that we see as strategically important for our Houses. We are building this new area of expertise within our Group to ensure that our brands can fulfill their potential in this category.”

Photograph available here – credit : © Jean-François Robert / modds

About Raffaella Cornaggia

An Italian national, Raffaella Cornaggia has over 25 years of experience in Beauty, spanning three continents, in multiple channels.

Raffaella Cornaggia began her career at L’Oréal where she occupied various roles for 10 years in Italy and in France, before joining Chanel Parfums Beauté as Global Vice President, Marketing Makeup. In 2008, she joined Estée Lauder Companies at the time of the creation of its EMEA region to lead the marketing for Estée Lauder and Tom Ford Beauty, based in Paris. She then moved to Asia where she was appointed Senior Director, Brand Development for Estée Lauder and Tom Ford Beauty, and later promoted Vice President and General Manager for MAC Cosmetics in the region. In 2017, she spearheaded the development of the Travel Retail business worldwide for Estée Lauder and Aerin, as Senior Vice President and General Manager, based in New York. She then became International Senior Vice President and General Manager for the brands in 2020, responsible for worldwide business outside of the US and Canada.

She is a graduate of Bocconi University in Milan.

About Kering

Kering is a global Luxury group that manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods and Jewelry: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, Dodo and Qeelin, as well as Kering Eyewear. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow’s Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: Empowering Imagination. In 2021, Kering had over 42,000 employees and revenue of €17.6 billion.

SOURCE Kering