AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

BTCEX Introduced Its New One-Click Copy Trading

PRNewswire February 3, 2023

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Back in October 2021, BTCEX launched the first edition of its copy trading service, providing novice investors with easier access to gain profit and acquire the experience and expertise needed for trading. This January, BTCEX introduced a brand new one-click copy trading, allowing traders more flexibility and enhanced risk management.

BTCEX Introduced Its New One-Click Copy Trading (PRNewsfoto/BTCEX)

What is Copy Trading?

Copy trading is a strategy that enables beginners to trade following the steps taken by professional traders. Copying trades allows novice traders to learn about the world of trading much quickly and efficiently while avoiding potential loss that may result from lack of expertise or experience. Trading knowledge and strategies can be acquired by analyzing the actions taken by experienced traders.

All New BTCEX One-Click Copy Trading

In comparison to the previous edition, the new BTCEX one-click copy trading optimizes the copy mode, which is similar to fund investment. Copy trader’s position management and margin mode will be identical to those of his/her lead trader. This new edition includes:

A copy trader can:

  • Copy a maximum of 6 portfolios managed by different lead traders utilizing different trading strategies simultaneously;
  • Sync traders’ openings and closings automatically;
  • Choose when to open and close portfolio;
  • Adjust their copy amount;
  • Set a stop loss or take profit.

A lead trader can:

  • Create and manage a maximum of six portfolios;
  • Receive your share from copy traders’ profits;
  • Extend community exposure.

The new copy trading feature supports cross/isolated margins and conditional orders. On the homepage of copy trading, you can see detailed information about the portfolios.

The aim of BTCEX is to be the go-to crypto trading platform for all crypto traders. BTCEX reduces the transaction threshold by introducing copy trading. Anyone can enter and become a part of cryptocurrency trading.

About BTCEX

A full-category digital asset trading platform, BTCEX was launched in July 2021. The company is registered in Seychelles and has obtained key licenses in countries such as Canada, Lithuania, and Estonia.

BTCEX offers a comprehensive product line, dedicated to empowering investors to make a better future, from beginner-friendly copy trading to crypto derivatives such as perpetual contracts.

To learn more about BTCEX, please visit https://www.btcex.com/en-us.

SOURCE BTCEX

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.