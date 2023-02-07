AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • licensing agreement

Everyday Market from Woolworths Expands Online Marketplace with CommerceHub

PRNewswire February 8, 2023

The partnership gives more brands access to Australia’s largest retailer

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — CommerceHub, one of the world’s largest commerce networks and provider of software solutions connecting supply, demand, and delivery for retailers and brands globally, today announced a new partnership with Everyday Market from Woolworths. The partnership enables a growing number of brands to sell a wider range of products on the Everyday Market integrated marketplace, powered by ecommerce solutions from ChannelAdvisor, a CommerceHub company.

Everyday Market was launched by Woolworths Group in September 2021. The curated marketplace offers customers access to an extended array of everyday items across many different categories in one convenient place while they are shopping online. ChannelAdvisor ecommerce tools support marketplace growth with superior capabilities for brands to manage price, inventory management, fulfillment, and shipping of products sold through Everyday Market. The result is a better experience for Everyday Market customers, truly complementing their shopping experience on woolworths.com.au and the Woolworths app. The Woolworths Group serves over 24 million customers on a weekly basis and ecommerce continues to be a focus to better serve customers, with the channel growing 33.6% year-over-year.

Darren Fifield, APAC Managing Director, ChannelAdvisor, a CommerceHub company, said: “Connecting brands to retailers is key to driving the success of our customers, and through this partnership, brands can sell more effectively through Australia’s largest retailer, Woolworths, and will gain better control of the process from pricing to delivery, enabling them to ensure that the customer experience is seamless.”

CommerceHub recently completed its merger with ChannelAdvisor, creating a significantly expanded network and portfolio of solutions and services enabling networked commerce for global businesses. ChannelAdvisor solutions can help connect brands to multiple global marketplaces and channels, and this launch with Everyday Market includes Marketplacer as a channel integration partner.  Together, this integration is bringing thousands more international brands to Everyday Market customers.

You can find additional information here on how to sell on Everyday Market from Woolworths. For more information on ecommerce tools from ChannelAdvisor, a CommerceHub company, visit channeladvisor.com.

About CommerceHub

CommerceHub is one of the world’s largest, most trusted commerce networks, connecting over 40,000 retailers and brands globally to transact more than $50 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV) annually. Customers rely on CommerceHub’s software solutions to reach and convert more shoppers, expand margin, and enhance the online shopping experience through drop ship, marketplace, digital advertising, and delivery management. For more information, visit: commercehub.com.

SOURCE CommerceHub

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.