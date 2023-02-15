Gogoro Applauded by Frost & Sullivan as Global Leader in Electric Scooter Battery Swapping, Ecofriendly Commuting, Ridesharing, and Customer Value

The Gogoro Network of E2W battery-swapping locations provides instant power without the hassle of charging, boosting the rider experience via low-carbon transportation for a greener and more sustainable environment.

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Based on its assessment of the global mobility sharing solutions and battery swappable for electric smartscooter industries, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Gogoro with the 2023 Global Company of the Year Award for battery swapping for electric two-wheel vehicles and Gogoro’s GoShare with the 2023 Asia-Pacific Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award. The company developed Gogoro Network, an innovative battery swapping platform for urban electric two-wheel (E2W) scooters, mopeds, and motorbikes. Beyond creating its own line of electric scooters, Gogoro provides vehicle inventions to other companies that build similar modes of transportation. Powered by AI-based advanced cloud services, the company can monitor and regulate battery availability, safety, and security to make intelligent, portable electric power accessible to all urban riders.

Gogoro delivers an innovative, seamless solution to urban populations that need affordable transportation with minimal maintenance and a leading-edge sustainability impact. It leverages its expertise, technology, partnerships, and first-mover advantage to meet customers’ needs for Battery-Swapping-as-a-Service to power E2Ws. Gogoro’s solutions go beyond its extensive expertise and best-in-class capabilities, with customer value as a strategic imperative. The transportation solution is easy-to-use, ecofriendly, and reliable. The Gogoro Network supports more than 527,000 riders and has more than 1.1 million smart batteries in circulation throughout the more than 12,200 battery swapping GoStations® at more than 2,500 locations. With upwards of 350,000 daily battery swaps and more than 425 million battery swaps to date, the Gogoro Network has saved more than 581,000 tons of carbon dioxide since its inception.

John Sisemor, best practices research analyst, Frost & Sullivan, observed: “As a leading innovator in battery swapping and smart electric vehicles, Gogoro benefits from a first-mover advantage and leads Taiwan’s two-wheel electric market with 90% market share. More than 25% of all last mile deliveries in Taiwan use Gogoro battery swapping. GoShare takes advantage of all the benefits that Gogoro but enables non-scooter owners to use Gogoro Smartscooters and all of the benefits of battery swapping. And unlike most sharing services where companies need to relocate batteries and vehicles, GoShare riders swap the batteries themselves. Because of this, GoShare stands to reap the rewards of great and growing demand.”

GoShare utilizes Gogoro’s technology, products, and services in close collaboration with various stakeholders and cross-industry partners to boost the green transportation solution and evolve alongside market needs and trends, giving it a competitive advantage. As a result, riders have access to GoShare scooters whenever they need them, including access to the Gogoro battery-swapping network which enables them to extend range as needed. GoShare is a disruptive leader in the Asia-Pacific mobility sharing solutions industry, continually evolving and creating barriers for both existing competitors and new market entrants. Consumers enjoy an extended usable range, power output boosts, and enhancements to overall performance. With more than 1.8 million riders, GoShare has hosted more than 26 million trips across seven cities in Taiwan since launching

“Gogoro GoShare combines the manufacturing expertise and battery swapping network of Gogoro with the ease of GoShare to incorporate customer-centric strategies, building strong brand equity and a sterling reputation, which elevates its leadership and status as a preferred partner in the market,” added Sisemor.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents Company of the Year and Entrepreneurial Company of the Year awards to organizations that demonstrate excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation. The awards recognize a high degree product and technology innovation as well as leadership in customer value and market penetration. The Entrepreneurial Company of the Year award looks at the market’s emerging players and recognizes the best practices that position them for future growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Gogoro

Founded in 2011 to rethink urban energy and inspire the world to move through cities in smarter and more sustainable ways, Gogoro leverages the power of innovation to change the way urban energy is distributed and consumed. Gogoro’s battery swapping and vehicle platforms offer a smart, proven and sustainable long-term ecosystem for delivering a new approach to urban mobility. Gogoro has quickly become an innovation leader in vehicle design and electric propulsion, smart battery design, battery swapping, and advanced cloud services that utilize artificial intelligence to manage battery availability and safety. The challenge is massive, but the opportunity to disrupt the status quo, establish new standards, and achieve new levels of sustainable transportation growth in densely populated cities is even greater. For more information, visit https://www.gogoro.com/news and follow Gogoro on Twitter: @wearegogoro.

