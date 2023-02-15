AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Internationally Renowned Orthopaedic Surgeon Thought Leaders Join Formus Labs’ Clinical Advisory Board

PRNewswire February 16, 2023

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Formus Labs, creator of the first automated 3D AI-enabled pre-operative planner for joint replacement surgeries, today announces that arthroplasty experts Dr J. Bohannon Mason, Dr. Atul Kamath, and Dr. James A. Germano will join its clinical advisory and development board to help shape the next generation of its innovative planning technology.

Formus Labs Logo

The Formus Labs platform automates joint replacement planning by leveraging proprietary AI-powered computational biomechanics and CT scans to create plans customized to each patient. The technology was commercially launched in Australia and New Zealand in early 2022 in partnership with Zimmer Biomet ANZ and is currently awaiting regulatory clearance in North America.

The expanded board will accelerate the development and commercialization of the next generation pre-op planner, pioneering game-changing soft-tissue analysis capabilities.          .

“The caliber of these internationally respected orthopedic leaders is a testament to the huge promise of the cutting-edge computational biomechanics and powerful artificial intelligence that underlie our solution,” comments Dr. Ju Zhang, founder and CEO of Formus Labs. “The Formus team and I share the excitement of this talented and well-rounded board in realizing our potential to set a new standard in pre-operative orthopedic planning.”

The new clinical advisory board members comprise:

  • J. Bohannon Mason, MD an orthopaedic thought leader and highly active in the academic field. He is Professor of Orthopaedics at Atrium Musculoskeletal Institute and attending surgeon at the OrthoCarolina Hip and Knee Center.
  • Atul Kamath, MD, MBA, Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at the Cleveland Clinic, is a high volume arthroplasty surgeon and specialist in hip preservation and complex deformity correction
  • James A. Germano, M.D, Chief of Orthopaedics at Long Island Jewish Valley Stream Hospital on Long Island, NY brings his extensive experience of arthroplasty and assistive technologies including robotics.

They augment the existing strong team comprising: Dr. Paul Monk, Dr. George Grammatopoulos, and Dr. Nicholas Giori.

For the full announcement, please visit https://bit.ly/FormusKOL

Media contact

Polly Teevan
Chief Marketing Officer
tel: +1-260-445-7319
email: [email protected]

About Formus Labs

Formus Labs is the world’s first automated 3D planner for joint replacement surgeries. The Formus cloud platform brings surgeons together with AI and computational biomechanics to deliver cutting-edge orthopedic software solutions. Founded in the world-renowned Auckland Bioengineering Institute, Formus empowers surgeons to improve the lives of patients worldwide. www.formuslabs.com.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2002868/Formus_Labs_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Formus Labs

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.