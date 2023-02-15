Bioved Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announces the launch of its proprietary Natural Products for Animal Health, with its Shwan Ayurved™ science

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Bioved Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is pleased to announce the launch of its scientifically validated Natural Animal Health products from the science of Ayurveda. Bioved is a Discovery Platform for safe and effective plant-based nutraceuticals, dietary supplements and OTC products for human health, that have undergone extensive pre-clinical and clinical testing for difficult to treat disorders. It’s products are sold in several countries of the world over 3 continents. Bioved now brings that knowledge and experience to the animal kingdom, under the science of Shwan (Dog) Ayurved™.

“We are very excited with this new phase in our company. This is truly the humanization of pets. We take technology and products that have been clinically tested in human beings, and have all the underlying safety and efficacy studies. We have developed a line of products in natural and tasty chews for dogs initially. The line includes Anitrex® for bone and joint health, Anilean® for weight management, Ammunex™ for boosting immunity and Anilive™ for liver health. Each of these have a multitude of studies and peer-reviewed scientific publications for use in humans. The animal kingdom will now benefit from this going forward. We also have stability and palatibility studies with the animal chews. As with our human products, each batch is tested to be free from residual solvents, pesticides, bacterial contamination and heavy metals. We maintain the highest standards of manufacturing in the US, and will be extending the line to other companion and large animals” said Dr Deben Dey, Chief Scientific Officer of Bioved.

The herbs or plants used in each of the animal products are extracted by a Bioved US patented method, and standardized and validated by modern biotechnology processes. “We are launching these products at the Western Veterinary Conference February 19th – 22nd, 2023 in Las Vegas,” said Dr Deepa Chitre, the Chief Executive Officer of Bioved. “Our pets bring so much happiness to us, this is just a small token of giving back to them,” she added.

Bioved is headquartered in San Jose, California, USA with subsidiaries in Pune, India and Hanoi, Vietnam. More information about the Company and its products can be obtained at bioved.com and biovedproducts.com. For distribution and other enquiries please write to [email protected] .

