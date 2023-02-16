Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya Entices Family Travelers with the Urban-Style Weekend Getaway Activities

From breakfast with style to an adventurous stroll through the property, the hotel offers one-of-a-kind experiences for guests to enjoy precious time with their kids and family during the short gateway in the heart of Surabaya City.

SURABAYA, Indonesia, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya is inviting guests to embrace the weekend break by indulging in unforgettable staycation moments with fun and entertaining activities with their family and loved ones. Located in the central business and lifestyle district of Central Surabaya, the capital city of East Java, and a perfect transit hub for travelers visiting to Bali from Jakarta, Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya is connected to the famous and iconic shopping mall in the city, Tunjungan Plaza. It allows guests to enjoy sightseeing while exploring the unique activities provided by the hotel.

“We introduce a unique blend of activities for travelers looking to luxuriate in quality times or indulge in intimate staycation moments with their families and loved ones. Situated in a prime location with easy access to the Trans-Java toll road, we ensure guests experience the best easy-to-reach staycation during their stay. A set of fun activities are designed so guests can spice up the day with exciting attractions with kids and family,” said Novi I. Suryawangi, Marketing Communications Manager Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya.

The Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya’s staycation and weekend getaway program includes Sunday Funday, Four Points Passport, and Smart Stay Offer with Free Pizza.

Amuse your kids with breakfast in style.

Brighten the day with Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya’s appetizing morning attractions, Sunday Funday. During their weekend stay, guests with children are invited to start the day with contemporary breakfast buffet selections at Lime Restaurant and enjoy various kids’ entertainment. While enjoying breakfast, guests can delight in magic performances, take pictures with their favorite costume characters, and get a unique balloon from our balloon twister artists.

After breakfast, little ones can enjoy thrilling slides and children’s soft play areas at Kids Playground facilities in the outdoor pool area. “In addition, we are excited to invite children and families to participate in our weekend Kids Bazaar that sells chocolate, cupcakes, popcorn, and delicious treats for the kids. Parents can redeem free vouchers from the check-in desk to purchase snacks at Kids Bazaar,” added Suryawangi.

The adventurous Four Points Passport

Another unique activity is called a Four Points Passport. This scavenger hunt-like mission is designed to indulge guests’ inner adventurous souls while discovering the hotel’s facilities by completing secret tasks with clues created by Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya. Upon completion, guests can then redeem the passport with a special gift from Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya.

Smart Stay Packages for the Smart Travelers

Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya also offers a unique “Smart Stay” room package where guests can indulge their taste buds with free freshly baked pizza. Starting from Rp 940,000++/room/night, guests will bring a box of pizza upon check out to enjoy at home or on the road to their next destination.

For guests looking to spend the day in the hotel room, Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya offers a special room package, “Super Saver Stay,” that includes F&B vouchers valued at IDR 150,000. The “Super Saver Stay” room package starts from IDR 990,000++/room/night.

For more information, please visit www.fourpointssurabaya.com https://www.fourpointssurabaya.co.id/or the official Instagram page of Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya: https://www.instagram.com/fourpointssurabaya/.

