HABANOS, S.A. PRESENTED RAFAEL GONZALEZ CORONAS DE LONSDALES EXCLUSIVELY IN PORTUGAL

EMPOR, Importação e Exportação S.A., exclusive distributor of Habanos, S.A. for Portugal, presented the new Rafael González Coronas de Lonsdales (48 ring gauge x 127mm length)

HAVANA, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Habanos, S.A., through its only distributor for Portugal, EMPOR Importação e Exportação S.A., exclusively presented the new Rafael González Coronas de Lonsdales vitola. The launch was held at an in-person event where gastronomy and music provided the setting for a magical gala full of surprises. During the event, 110 lucky people were able to become acquainted with and taste first-hand the new product of the Rafael González brand, as well as the Regional Edition for the Portuguese market: El Rey del Mundo Templarios.

In the words of Ernesto González, Operational Marketing Director, and Rodrigo González, Director of Strategic Marketing of Habanos, S.A., “Rafael González Coronas de Lonsdales arrives on the market with a renewed Habano band and the exquisite aroma and excellent flavor characteristic of the brand to surprise the most demanding aficionados”. Rafael González Coronas de Lonsdales is presented in a semi boite nature box containing 10 Habanos “totally handmade with long filler” after a careful selection of leaves coming from the Vuelta Abajo* region, the area where the world’s best tobacco is produced.

With this new launch, Rafael González, a brand with more than 90 years of history, continues to reinvent itself to keep surprising Premium tobacco aficionados, offering them a unique experience thanks to the arrival of top-quality novelties that will not leave Habano lovers indifferent. All the brand’s vitolas are made “Totally Handmade” with leaves coming from the Vuelta Abajo* area, characterized by a mild strength.

