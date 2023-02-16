AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
H/Advisors Public Affairs, Powered by Havas Health & You, to Launch Fully Integrated U.K./EU/U.S. Public Affairs Practice

PRNewswire February 16, 2023

BRUSSELS, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — To help brands and clients stay on the pulse of the world’s rapidly changing political and regulatory health landscape, H/Advisors, the global strategic advisory offering of the Havas Network, today announced the launch of a fully integrated health care public affairs offering, H/Advisors Public Affairs. The new offering will provide clients with public policy and regulatory affairs consultancy across major global health markets in partnership with Havas Health & You, the world’s largest global health network.

H/Advisors

The new offer is designed to meet a critical client need for a public affairs network that reflects a new health care reality and addresses issues like health inequities and system strain. To do so, H/Advisors has built a world-class team of EU, U.K. and U.S. health public policy and issues management consultants with sector expertise & research capabilities that support clients across horizontal business challenges such as ESG, supply chain, digital transformation, technological innovation, and corporate finance. Mark Twigg, CEO of H/Advisors Cicero will lead the offer in the United Kingdom and European Union. Mike Hotra, Managing Director, H/Advisors Abernathy will lead the offer in the United States.

“Our clients are asking for something different from the public affairs marketplace,” said Donna Murphy, CEO of Havas Creative Group and Havas Health & You. “Public affairs expertise in health policy, cost and reimbursement are now table stakes. By prioritizing growth in this area, we can help clients shape not only their public affairs agendas, but also inform their wider corporate strategy across a broad range of issues including sustainability and diversity and inclusion at a scale that is unmatched by our competitors.”

“Only recently have we seen this strategic, cross-border alignment across different health systems. Clients expect their agency partners to advise them on a new and growing portfolio of public affairs issues in a changing policy landscape,” H/Advisors co-CEO Tom Johnson said. “H/Advisors has brought together H/Advisors Abernathy and H/Advisors Cicero to offer clients more than 40 experienced and strategically aligned professionals who together provide specific health market expertise and execution across the U.K., the EU, and the U.S.”

Mark Twigg, CEO of H/Advisors Cicero, said, “We are seeing major changes across Europe’s health care market post-pandemic. Policymakers are being forced to address inequalities in health outcomes and inequalities in access to health care systems at a time when there are huge pressures on public finances. Sustainability is also placing major demands on health care businesses to reduce emissions, improve supply chains and address diversity, equity, and inclusion. Regulation is moving up the agenda on all these issues. Influencing that agenda is now business critical.”

H/Advisors Public Affairs and Havas Health & You represent a diverse global portfolio of health and wellness clients including large, midsized, and small biopharmaceutical companies, health care distributors, hospital systems, private insurers, as well as medical technology innovators.

About H/Advisors

H/Advisors is a global organization of strategic communications advisors dedicated to building, enhancing, and protecting clients’ reputations and helping them achieve their business objectives. H/Advisors is part of the Havas Group, which is one of the world’s largest global communications networks.

About Havas Health & You

Havas Health & You unites Havas Life, Health4Brands (H4B), Lynx, Red Havas and Havas Health Plus, all wholly owned health and communications networks, with the consumer health businesses and practices of Havas Creative Group. The network’s approach is centered around Human Purpose and has the talent, tenacity, and technology that health companies, brands and people need to thrive in today’s world. For more information, go to www.HavasHealthandYou.com.

