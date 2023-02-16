Schedule Revised for 2023 Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards

FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Stevie® Awards, organizer of the world’s premier business awards programs, announced that they have revised the schedule for the 2023 (10th annual) Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards.

By popular demand, the final entry deadline has been extended to March 17. The judging process will extend through March 26. The Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners will be announced on April 5. Winners will be celebrated during a virtual awards ceremony on June 27, instead of the traditional awards banquet that had been planned for May 27.

The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards is the only business awards program to recognize innovation throughout the entire Asia-Pacific region. The competition is open to all organizations across 29 nations of the Asia-Pacific region: large and small, for-profit and non-profit, public and private.

The awards focus on recognizing innovation in all its forms, wherever it is achieved in the workplace. Entries will be accepted in English in the following awards category groups:

A new category group for 2023 will recognize Thought Leadership innovation in strategy, development, and execution since the beginning of July 2020.

In addition to a number of new categories, a public voting component has been added. All organizations that are honored with Gold, Silver or Bronze Stevie Award trophies in the Company/Organization categories will automatically be included in People’s Choice voting. People’s Choice winners will receive a special People’s Choice Stevie Award trophy allowing for honorees in the Company/Organization categories to have the opportunity to receive a second award, as voted by the general public worldwide. Voting for the People’s Choice Stevie® Awards for Favorite Companies will open on April 5 and go through April 28.

Scores of professionals from throughout the region will participate in the judging process to determine the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie winners.

Some of the Asia-Pacific region’s most innovative organizations have won Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards in the past five years including ABS-CBN Corporation, Cisco Systems, DHL Asia Pacific Shared Services, EventsAIR, Freelancer.com, Fuji Television Network, Inc., Google, Globe Telecom, Hana Financial Group, Hong Kong Tourism Board, HP Inc., IBM, KB Kookmin Card, KT, Megaworld Corporation, MSL China, Nasdaq, Ooredoo, PT Petrokimia Gresik, Seegene Medical Foundation, Shell Philippines Exploration B.V., Shanghai Disney Resort, Singtel, SM Supermalls, Tata Consultancy Services, Telkom Indonesia, VNPT Vinaphone Corporation, Viettel, and more.

The name Stevie is taken from the name Stephen, which is derived from the Greek for “crowned”.

