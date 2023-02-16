AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • new product

The All-in-one Solar-powered miner for all forms of crypto currency mining

PRNewswire February 17, 2023

LONDON, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Dombey Electrics Co. (www.dombbit.com), a UK Electrical company has launched the all-in-one crypto mining machine. Including the recently launched solar-powered crypto miner by Dombey Electrics called Dompre.

 

Dompre

 

The Dompre, made by Dombey Electrics – https://dombbit.com/ – a solar-powered cryptocurrency miner, is a new product on the market. It operates with the least amount of sunlight possible. It operates for 15 hours after the initial full charge when using electricity and for 18 hours when using little sun. Also, it was created using the top MSI Afterburner to consume the least amount of power and work with any version of Windows.

The Dompre (Dombey Previa), a machine type that can simultaneously mine BTC and Ethereum while still using less energy, was introduced in October 2022. It has two power sources, so it can be recharged using both electricity and the sun. They are constructed of photovoltaic cells, which are stronger and more durable. Five years are included in the warranty. It costs nothing to ship anywhere in the world. Browse goods here. www.dombbit.com/products.

Although both Bitcoin and Ethereum are cryptocurrencies, their goals in development were distinct. In order to offer a safe and decentralized method of storing and transferring value, Bitcoin was developed as a decentralized digital money. Ethereum, on the other hand, was developed as a decentralized platform for developing decentralized apps (dApps) and carrying out smart contracts.

There are a few differences between both Ethereum and Bitcoin, and one of it is function: As previously indicated, Bitcoin’s main function is to function as a digital money, whereas Ethereum serves as a framework for the development of decentralized applications. Secondly, Blockchain Technology is also one of them. Ethereum’s blockchain is more adaptable and enables more complicated transactions and computations than Bitcoin’s, despite the fact that both currencies employ this technology.

About Dombey Electrics Corporation

Dombey Electrics Co. was founded in 2010 by a group of electricians and professionals, and it is currently a leading supplier of electrical solutions. They take great pride in their ability to produce unique electrical products that can be used both indoors and outside. Several technological breakthroughs have also made it possible to use electrical appliances for less hazardous activities.

Items can be instantly returned and replaced, and buyer refunded within the designated term in the event of delivery problems, breakage, damages, or in the event that the machine is not treated properly by delivery companies. Please view more details about the terms of return here for more information www.dombbit.com/faqs/.

 

Dombey Electrics Co. Logo

 

Contact:
James Eskola
PR Manager 
[email protected] 
(+358) 41 4001018

SOURCE Dombey Electric Co

