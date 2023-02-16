AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
REBEL WILSON & CARLY STEEL LAUNCH NEW DATING APP “FLUID” A NEW MOBILE APP WITH A “LOVE, NO LABELS” APPROACH TO DATING.

PRNewswire February 17, 2023

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Rebel Wilson and Carly Steel have launched Fluid, a new dating app designed to help everyone find their perfect match, regardless of their sexual orientation, and reflects Wilson’s own journey of discovering love.

“You shouldn’t have to tick a box to define yourself or your sexuality. Love is much more complex and nuanced than that,” said Wilson. “I know firsthand how difficult it is to navigate the dating world, especially when you don’t fit into traditional labels. That’s why I created Fluid. No other app gives people the freedom to just themselves, wherever they’re at on their journey, and explore new possibilities in a safe space without categorization. It’s a modern way of looking at love and dating.”

According to a 2020 study by The J. Walter Thompson Innovation Group, 48% of Gen Z participants identified as “sexually fluid.” A YouGov survey found 49% of people between the ages of 18-24 identified as something other than 100% heterosexual. 

“You can be on Fluid and be anywhere on the sexuality spectrum,” said Wilson. “It’s for everyone who is open to looking for love and connections in an inclusive space. Whether you identify as LGBTQIA+, straight or you’re just interested in checking out a wider dating pool, we want everyone to feel comfortable using the app and feel like they belong to the Fluid community.”

“Fluid is the first app that evolves with you and your preferences,” said Carly Steel, co-founder and CEO of Fluid. “Whether you’re looking for a long-term relationship or something more casual, Fluid is there to help you find your perfect match.

About Fluid

Fluid doesn’t require users to check boxes defining themselves or their sexuality in the sign-up process. Instead, as users begin to interact with profiles, the advanced filtering algorithm learns about their attraction and preferences and starts suggesting compatible matches. By not requiring people to explicitly state what they’re into, it helps them feel more comfortable in opening themselves up to new possibilities and belonging to a community with intersectionality at its core.
Fluid is available for download on the App Store on February 15. Join the Fluid community and find the perfect match for you, no labels required.

Contact: [email protected]

Press Kit

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2004446/fluid_logo.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2004447/Fluid_Dating_App.jpg

SOURCE Fluid Dating App

