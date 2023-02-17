AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • economy (general)

LABUAN IBFC AND SBF SUCCESSFULLY CO-ORGANISED MASTERCLASS ON LABUAN INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS AND FINANCIAL CENTRE

PRNewswire February 17, 2023

The masterclass showcased Labuan IBFC’s sectoral offerings and services and served as a platform for an exchange of ideas

KUCHING, Malaysia, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Stakeholders from the Sarawak business community gathered on 15 February 2023 at the masterclass which was co-organised by Labuan International Business and Financial Centre Incorporated Sdn Bhd (Labuan IBFC Inc.) and the Sarawak Business Federation (SBF). The seminar, which was held in Pullman Kuching, showcased speakers which summarised recent developments related to the Labuan jurisdiction and participants comprising investors and players as well as representatives from the private sector and government agencies.

Labuan IBFC Inc. Executive Chairman cum CEO Datuk Iskandar Mohd Nuli delivered the welcoming remarks in which he reiterated that Labuan IBFC is well-positioned to serve as a hub for Sarawak businesses. He further commented, “Labuan IBFC has available business structures that will allow Sarawak businesses and the state government to manage their affairs in the most tax-efficient manner in a low-risk operating environment. Most importantly, establishing a base in Labuan IBFC will ensure all entities a proper and meaningful opportunity to manage their funds independently and legally.”

Dato Sri Abang Haji Abdul Karim bin Tun Datuk Abang Haji Openg, President of Sarawak Business Federation, highlighted in his opening remarks the need for Sarawak’s business communities to engage with Labuan IBFC to gain better understanding in how they can expand and develop their businesses further and at the same time enjoy the benefits and incentives available. He emphasised on the need for more dialogues and engagements so that SBF members will have the opportunity to have continued engagement.

The masterclass kicked off with a briefing on Labuan IBFC, which touched upon the formation of Labuan IBFC, the governance of the jurisdiction as well as recent related legislative amendments. Attendees were also briefed on the product and sectoral offerings by the jurisdiction, as well as available business structures for the establishment of a Labuan base.

This was followed by three high-impact briefing sessions, the first of which explained the establishment of a Labuan business through Labuan trust companies. The second seminar enlightened participants on setting up a bank account for business purposes in Labuan, while the last briefing clarified on requirements to set-up an insurance or captive business in Labuan IBFC.

The seminar concluded with the consensus that Labuan IBFC has a leading role to play in serving as a viable hub for Sarawak businesses.

Media Contacts:

Labuan IBFC
Lalitha Sivanesan
[email protected]
+603-2773 8984

Sarawak Business Federation
Eleodiana Sali Rangai
[email protected]
+082-237 148

SOURCE Labuan IBFC

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.