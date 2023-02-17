AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Physical 133rd Canton Fair Prepares Worry-free Services and Cordially Invites You to Reunite in April

PRNewswire February 17, 2023

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The 133rd China Import and Export Fair (“Canton Fair” or “the Fair”), scheduled to open in April 2023, will fully integrate online and physical exhibitions as China’s entry policy is adjusted and opened up. Canton Fair invitation application and pre-registration for Buyer Badge have started recently to help global buyers complete attending procedures in a timely and smooth manner for joining the offline exhibition. 

The BEST platform is an online multifunctional tool, free of charge, built up by Canton Fair especially for global buyers. Global buyers can log in BEST to apply for invitation, pre-register for Buyer Badge, invite friends to the Canton Fair, search for products and exhibitors, manage personal or company information, and enjoy business travel services. The Canton Fair has optimized operating procedures of the BEST platform to improve the overall efficiency and experience of global businessmen and better support them to join the physical exhibition. 

New buyers attending the Fair for the first time can register a new account on BEST for free, and apply for an invitation after pre-register for a Buyer Badge. The process is simple, clear, convenient, and fast. After the pre-registration has been approved, buyers can pick up their badges at the registration offices of the Canton Fair Complex in Guangzhou or the Fair’s Hong Kong office with the “Return Receipt” and valid identity documents for a worry-free trade show tour. 

With the 133rd Canton Fair to take place soon, its offline exhibition will launch in 3 phases. The Canton Fair Complex’s new expansion project will also be put into use for the upcoming edition, increasing its total exhibition area to 1.5 million square meters from 1.18 million square meters. The 2023 spring Canton Fair will also optimize its exhibition categories based on new trends in international trade and the demands of global traders. With a comprehensive upgrade of exhibition scale and services, the 133rd Canton Fair will present limitless business opportunities. 

The Canton Fair looks forward to welcoming worldwide businessmen to Guangzhou, China. Please visit BEST to stay posted, and prepare for exhibition matters in advance (https://invitation.cantonfair.org.cn/BuyerUser/RegisterUser?MediaType=16).

For other inquiries, please contact: Ms. Wu, [email protected]

SOURCE Canton Fair

