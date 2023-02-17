AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

4.0kwh/Nm³ – LONGi Hydrogen launches new generation of electrolyzed water hydrogen production equipment ALK Hi1

PRNewswire February 18, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — LONGi Hydrogen, a wholly-owned subsidiary of China’s solar giant LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (LONGi), officially launched its new generation of alkaline electrolyzed water hydrogen production equipment ALK Hi1 in Beijing, continuously exploring the lowest of energy consumption and redefining the height of energy efficiency.

Based on the rich experience in the photovoltaic field, LONGi found that, similar to LCOE of photovoltaic, the core path is to reduce the electricity consumption of hydrogen production units, that is, for the same electricity consumption to produce more hydrogen. The lower the Levelized Cost of Hydrogen (LCOH) is, the more cost-efficient green hydrogen will be.

Electricity price and energy consumption per unit of hydrogen production are the two variables that contribute to the highest sensitivity of LCOH. The full-load DC power consumption of ALK Hi1 can be as low as 4.3kwh/Nm³. It is even lower for ALK Hi1 Plus, down to 4.1kwh/Nm³, in order to adapt to hydrogen production scenarios demanding higher utilization hours. It even hits 4.0kwh/Nm³ when the current density is 2500A/㎡.

Research also shows that full-load DC power consumption of the global electrolyzed water hydrogen production industry, including alkaline water hydrogen production technology (ALK) and proton exchange membrane electrolysis water (PEM) power, is basically in the range of 4.5-4.6kwh/Nm³. Li Can, academician of Chinese Academy of Sciences, said that this is already a comparatively good energy efficiency performance at the industrial level.

So far, LONGi ALK Hi1 series products have passed empirical testing, and their performance has been certified by third-party authorities such as Det Norske Veritas and DEKRA Testing and Certification (Shanghai) Ltd., and measured in accordance with the national standard of GB-32311-2015. LONGi ALK Hi1 series products are rated to have the level 1 energy efficiency of hydrogen production system.

LONGi ALK Hi1 series products have the characteristics of high efficiency and high production capacity, which means reduction of DC power consumption by more than 10%, and the LCOH of hydrogen production in different scenarios will be greatly cut down. That is, for 0.1kwh/Nm³’s reduction in hydrogen production DC power consumption, depending on the number of system utilization hours, hydrogen LCOH can be reduced by 1.8%-2.2%, which is equivalent to a reduction of the initial investment of hydrogen production equipment by 10% to 25%.

“The history of the development of human civilization is also the history of energy development”. In the context of “Carbon Peaking and Carbon Neutrality“, the trend of energy development will gradually shift from carbon-based energy to silicon-based energy, and then to hydrogen energy. Li Zhenguo, Founder & President of LONGi, said that solar power has become the world’s most economical clean energy, and “photovoltaic hydrogen production” is a real “duel-clean” energy solution.

Through the comparison of different scenarios, Ma Jun, President of LONGi Hydrogen, introduced the advanced technology and business value of LONGi ALK Hi1 to the participants at the launch event. LONGi Hydrogen always adheres to the “First Principles” to carry out scientific and technological exploration, and is dedicated to becoming a world-leading large-scale green hydrogen production equipment and solution provider.

SOURCE LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.