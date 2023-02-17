Farrer Park Hospital launches clinical collaboration with ARC Hospitals

SINGAPORE, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Farrer Park Hospital (FPH) has launched a clinical collaboration with Allegiant Regional Care (ARC) Hospitals to promote continuing medical education among specialists and physicians. The collaboration was officially launched at a joint surgical conference held at Cebu, Philippines on 11 February.

The conference marked the start of the two healthcare providers’ plans to cooperate on improving patient care and promoting clinical innovation.

Commenting on FPH’s role, Dr. Timothy Low, the hospital’s CEO said, “We have seen over the past few years in battling the pandemic that more cooperation across borders has been beneficial in responding to both immediate and medium-term health concerns.

“Our hospital is focused on what medical professionals and specialists for various conditions can achieve in coming together to learn from our findings and case studies, and how we have advanced our clinical practices.”

ARC Hospitals runs a 100-bed hospital in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu. On holding the conference, Medical Director of the provider Dr. Alex. E. Alegrado said that this was a form of advancing ARC Hospitals’ affiliated physicians’ medical education where they would learn from reputable and distinguished experts from FPH.

At the conference, surgical oncologist Dr. Melissa Teo of FPH spoke on developments in melanoma, sarcoma, and cytoreductive surgery, and hyperthermic intraperitoneal chemotherapy (HIPEC).

About Farrer Park Hospital

The Farrer Park Company is a Singapore-based company headquartered at Connexion, an integrated building that houses Farrer Park Hospital, Farrer Park Medical Centre, and One Farrer Hotel. It was founded in 2011 by a group of medical and hospitality specialists.

The Company’s healthcare arm, Farrer Park Hospital and Farrer Park Medical Centre, is home to suites of specialist clinics with over 200 medical specialists and medical technology such as nuclear medicine and radiology services to support a wide range of surgical specialties in cardiology, gastroenterology, oncology, and orthopedics. Designed by healthcare professionals and built above an underground train station for the convenience of our patients and visitors, the Hospital’s carefully created environment is here to enable a modern yet holistic care for all its patients.

The Hospital shares numerous calming gardens and inspiring artworks with One Farrer Hotel. Synergies between the Hospital and hotel provide families and visitors with enhanced experiences in food and beverage, choices of accommodation, lifestyle programs, and conference facilities. The Connexion building has been awarded Green Mark Platinum since 2011, a testament to the Company’s commitment to making a positive difference in the environment through eco-friendly energy and water management systems.

For more information, please visit www.farrerpark.com.

