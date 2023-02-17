AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • insider trading

Yadea Ventures into Indonesia Market with Exclusive Strategic Partner IndoMobil

PRNewswire February 18, 2023

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Yadea (01585.HK), the world’s leading electric two-wheeler brand, has announced an exclusive strategic partnership with Indonesian listed company Indomobil at the 2023 Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS), running from February 16 to 26. Indomobil will act as Yadea’s sole distributor in Indonesia, and the two companies will work together to provide Indonesian consumers with high-quality electric vehicles and excellent customer service.

Yadea’s sales volume exceeded 13.86 million units in 2021. Such high sales volume is a testament to the quality of the brand, that is chosen by millions of people all over the world. Yadea has seven production facilities, six in China and one in Vietnam, as well having a cutting-edge R&D facility. So based on these factors, we’re very optimistic that Yadea products will become the number one choice for electric two-wheeler consumers in Indonesia.” said Gerry Kertowidjojo, the Director of PT Indomobil Emotor International.” We believe that the company’s electric vehicles will meet the needs of Indonesian consumers and we look forward to a long and successful partnership with Yadea.” 

For Yadea, the strategic cooperation with Indomobil is an important step in the company’s global expansion strategy. Indomobil, as one of the largest and most reputable automotive groups in Indonesia, has used its superior position in the country’s fast-expanding mobility sector to strengthen market entry strategies for countless international players over the past 10 years.  The Indonesian government is actively encouraging the growth of the electric vehicle industry and has introduced a number of strategies to support the industry. 

During the event, Zhou Chao, Senior Vice President at Yadea, had the honor of meeting the Indonesian president at Yadea’s booth. This high-level meeting demonstrates the Indonesian government’s recognition of Yadea’s excellent products and its commitment to promoting green energy and sustainable development.

“Together with Indomobil Group, we aim to respond to the government’s call for developing electric vehicles in order to contribute to Indonesia’s development goals, and upgrade local energy consumption with Yadea’s electric mobility solutions.” Zhou said. 

Through the strategic partnership, Yadea and Indomobil will leverage their respective strengths to drive energy transition and electric sector development. Yadea will provide high-quality electric scooters and motorcycles, while Indomobil will offer extensive local expertise and a wide distribution network.

Yadea will continue to deepen its internationalization strategy and deliver customized products to global customers. By leveraging its growth with a user-centered mindset and gaining a deeper understanding of the trends in sustainable mobility and strong R&D capabilities, Yadea aims to provide hundreds of millions of people pleasant and sustainable trips.

About Yadea 
Yadea is a global leader in developing and manufacturing electric two-wheel vehicles including electric motorcycles, electric mopeds, electric bicycles and electric kick scooters. To date, Yadea has sold products to 70 million users in over 100 countries and regions, and has a network of 40,000+ retailers worldwide. With a mission to help people “Electrify Your Life”, Yadea continues to invest in R&D, production and global expansion to build a shared and sustainable future for mankind.

For more information, visit our:
Official Website: https://www.yadea.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Yadea.Official
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/YADEA.GLOBAL/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/YadeaGlobal

SOURCE Yadea

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.