BSP green lights use of GCash by Filipinos with international SIMs

MANILA, Philippines, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — GCash, the Philippines’ no. 1 finance app can now be used abroad with international SIM cards, making the e-wallet the first and only in the country to do so.

That’s after it got the approval from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to start the beta launch of GCash Overseas, which allows Filipinos in Japan, Australia, and Italy to sign up for GCash even without a Philippine SIM.

“We continue to make a difference in Filipinos’ lives by making financial services easier and more accessible to our now 76 million-strong registered users. With around 10 million Filipinos living abroad, we want them to also be able to take advantage of GCash services even as they use international SIMs. As more people put their trust in GCash, we strive to remove more barriers and create a better experience for all,” said Martha Sazon, GCash president and CEO.

Under the beta launch, only the first 1,000 users from Japan, Australia, and Italy can access GCash with an international SIM card. Once they’re fully verified, Filipinos overseas regardless of their SIM card can begin signing up for GCash and support their families back home by sending money for free (GCash-to-GCash), paying for bills on time, and instantly buying them load credits with just a few taps on the app.

The beta mode will run for a limited time only and the full launch is expected later this year.

GCash has also been doubling down on its international expansion thanks to its partnership with global payments platform, Alipay+. Aside from GCash Overseas, it can now be used to pay in select merchants across countries like Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, and Qatar as well as top European destinations like the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Italy.

GCash offers its users a wide variety of accessible financial products and services, such as Send Money, Buy Load, and Pay Bills. Likewise, users can explore other innovative financial services to jumpstart their journey towards their financial goals through GSave, GInsure, and GInvest.

To learn more about GCash Overseas, visit https://www.gcash.com/profile/overseas#

About GCash

GCash (G-Xchange, Inc.) is the #1 Finance App in the Philippines. Through the GCash App, 76M registered users can easily purchase prepaid airtime; pay bills at over 1,600 partner billers nationwide; send and receive money anywhere in the Philippines, even to other bank accounts; purchase from over 5.2M partner merchants and social sellers; and get access to savings, credit, loans, insurance and invest money, and so much more, all at the convenience of their smartphones. GCash is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mynt (Globe Fintech Innovations, Inc.), the first and only duacorn in the Philippines.

GCash was recognized by The Asian Banker (TAB) and by the IDC in 2021 for its outstanding digital financial inclusion programs.

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/gcashofficial

SOURCE GCash