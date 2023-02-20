AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Infleqtion Names Jim Rabeau President of Infleqtion Australia

PRNewswire February 21, 2023

With More Than 20 Years of Experience, Rabeau to Lead Company’s Expansion Down Under

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Infleqtion, the global quantum leader, today announced the addition of Jim Rabeau as incoming President, Infleqtion Australia. Jim most recently served as Director of Quantum Technologies at Australia’s national science agency, CSIRO. As President, Jim will be responsible for Infleqtion’s expansion into Australia and establishing the Asia-Pacific quantum computing and technology facility at Swinburne University of Technology.

Jim Rabeau

“Jim brings a unique background to Infleqtion, understanding quantum both from the academic and commercial perspectives,” said Scott Faris, CEO, Infleqtion. “Jim has a proven track record working at the cutting edge of quantum technology and will serve as a visionary leader in Australia as we work to expand our global footprint.”

At CSIRO, Jim led the national Quantum Technology Future Sciences Platform to build a cross-disciplinary program of research and development in quantum technology. Prior, Jim served as a Professor of Physics and Deputy Director at the Sydney Nano Institute at the University of Sydney. He also worked as a Principal Program Manager of Quantum Computing at Microsoft.

“Infleqtion is at the forefront of quantum innovation, leveraging its technology to develop commercial products beyond computing,” said Jim Rabeau, incoming President, Infleqtion Australia. “I’m energized by the work this talented team has already accomplished, and look forward to continuing this growth trajectory here at home.”

Rabeau’s appointment comes on the heels of a momentous year for Infleqtion in Australia. Most recently, the company announced an A$29 million investment from Breakthrough Victoria to create the Infleqtion-Swinburne Quantum Technology Centre, supporting quantum breakthroughs with commercial potential and expanding the state’s quantum capabilities.

About Infleqtion
Infleqtion is building an ecosystem of quantum technologies and commercial products for today, that will drive the company and the entire industry toward tomorrow. The company believes in taking quantum to its limit and leading from the edge. Infleqtion is built on 16 years of pioneering quantum research from ColdQuanta. Its scalable and versatile quantum technology is used by organizations around the globe and deployed by NASA on the International Space Station. Infleqtion is based in Boulder, CO, with offices in Chicago, IL; Madison, WI; Melbourne, AU and Oxford, UK. Find out how Infleqtion is building the future at www.Infleqtion.com.

Infleqtion

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2005197/Jim_Release_Photo.jpg

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1961782/INFLEQTION_LOGO_LANDSCAPE_GRAD_RGB_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Infleqtion

