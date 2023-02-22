AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

BEYOND Expo 2023 press conference held in Beijing, Macao to host BEYOND Expo 2023 in May

PRNewswire February 22, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On Feb. 16, the press conference of the third BEYOND International Technology and Innovation Expo (hereinafter referred to as “BEYOND Expo 2023”) was held in Beijing and hosted by the Macao Technology General Association. Co-host representatives including Shan Libo, Vice President and Secretary General of China International Cooperation Association of Small and Medium Enterprises; Zhu Kai, Deputy Director of The State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council; Wang Deyang, Deputy Director of Trade Development Bureau of Ministry of Commerce; Luo Faming, Deputy Director of Center for International Economic and Technological Cooperation, the Ministry of Industry and information Technology; Gu Yanfeng, Deputy Director of China Centre for International Science and Technology Exchange; Li Yonghong, Deputy Director of Foreign Environmental Cooperation Center, Ministry of Ecology and Environment of China; and Jiang Yongmao, Deputy Secretary General of the Chinese Medical Association attended the conference, delivered speeches, and witnessed the launch of the conference with more than 40 media outlets including Xinhua News Agency, CCTV Finance, CGTN, Science and Technology Daily, Beijing Daily, China.com, CNN, Phoenix, and Sohu.

Lu Gang, co-founder of the BEYOND Expo, gave an overview of the achievements of BEYOND Expo 2021 and 2022 to the attending leaders and media, “BEYOND 2021 overcame many obstacles and made an impressive debut. BEYOND 2022, which broke the boundary between virtual and reality, became the world’s first and largest technology exposition held in a metaverse environment, and its five industry summits surpassed 100 million views online. The two-year preparation period has made BEYOND Expo one of the largest and most influential international technology expos in Asia.” Looking ahead to BEYOND Expo 2023, he said, “In the post-pandemic era, all industries need technology empowerment, with innovations in technology creating more value for people and society. The value of technology should be redefined, hence the theme of BEYOND Expo 2023 will be, Technology Redefined.”

In addition, Lu Gang said, “BEYOND Expo will continue to focus on three sub-brands: Sustainability, Healthcare, and Consumer Tech. Each sub-brand will have its own exhibition area and stage, with various forums taking place simultaneously over three consecutive days. We expect more visitors, investors, and media worldwide to participate in the exhibition. Furthermore, the BEYOND Expo will be more diversified. We have organized a special Technology Innovation Activity for overseas attendees before May 10. We hope you will come to the mainland to experience China’s technological innovations before coming to Macao, because China’s technology also represents the future of global technological development. We have prepared various events, such as investor-entrepreneur matchmaking in addition to business-to-business, business-to-government, and business-to-media matchmaking activities. The organizing committee has also planned for various parties and social events every evening. BEYOND Expo will have more international content this year. While helping more Chinese enterprises to present their ideas on the international stage, we also wish to promote exchanges and cooperation between China and the world, Asia and the world, and push forward the development of the technology and innovation industry in the Asia-Pacific region and worldwide.”

The conference also invited the Acting Chairman of the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, Yu Yusheng; Director General of the Economic and Technological Development Bureau of the Macao SAR, Dai Jianye; Secretary for the Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region – Health Bureau, Luo Yilong; and Secretary for the Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region – Pharmaceutical Administration Bureau, Cai Bingxiang to deliver speeches via a remote connection. The guests expressed that, in the past two years, BEYOND Expo has brought global technological innovation practices to Macao, enabled more enterprises to understand Macao’s policies and beneficial opportunities, and facilitated exchanges between enterprises in Macao and outside. Science and technology benefit people’s lives and Macao encourages and supports innovation. They hoped that more technology and innovation enterprises would settle in Macao and seize the opportunity to cooperate for mutual benefit, to achieve the joint development of industries in the Macao, Hengqin, Guangdong-Macao Deep-Cooperation Area and Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, thus promoting the moderate and diversified development of Macao’s economy.

Jason Ho, co-founder of the BEYOND Expo, concluded the conference by thanking all the co-organizers, supporters, and media. He expressed his hope that the BEYOND platform will show an innovative Asia to the world, allowing more Chinese companies to go outside and more overseas companies to come into the country, making it one of the most influential technology platforms in Asia. He announced that for the first time BEYOND Expo will be upgraded to BEYOND Week, with the aim of creating a more open platform and uniting more high-quality technology-based events to be held in different corners of Macao for one week in May, resulting in a global technology carnival in Macao!

SOURCE BEYOND Expo

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.