HBL and ACE Money Transfer Collaborate to Promote Regulated Home Remittance Inflows

PRNewswire February 22, 2023

MANCHESTER, England, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — HBL, Pakistan’s largest bank, teams up with ACE Money Transfer, a leading UK remittance company, to boost regulated home remittances by offering a Toyota Fortuner and 10 iPhone 14 Plus as part of the partnership.

Home remittance inflows to Pakistan have seen a 19% year-on-year decline, recording a low of $2.04 billion in December 2022. Expats, for their remittance needs, opted for other channels, including Hawala/Hundi.

Promoting the narrative of ‘Hundi Say Inkaar, Pakistan Say Pyaar’, the campaign offers Pakistani expats in the UK, Europe, Canada, Australia, and Switzerland to benefit from exceptional exchange rates. They will also get a chance to win one of 10 iPhone 14 Plus or a brand new Toyota Fortuner by sending money before 15 March via ACE Money Transfer as a bank deposit or for cash pickup from any of the 1700+ HBL branches across the country.

Rashid Ashraf, CEO of ACE Money Transfer, said, “We are thrilled to launch yet another campaign with our trusted partner in Pakistan, HBL. The country needs the help of its expat community now more than ever, and initiatives like these are an opportunity for them to curb the crisis at hand.”

Faisal N. Lalani, Head of International Banking at HBL, said, “Our collaboration with ACE Money Transfer will directly benefit clients to conveniently collect remittances from HBL’s extensive distribution network across Pakistan. This campaign will drive further growth in remittances through legal channels to support Pakistan’s economy.”

For more information on the offer, please visit: https://acemoneytransfer.com/promotion/ace-hbl

About ACE Money Transfer

ACE Money Transfer (registered name “Aftab Currency Exchange Limited”), based out of Manchester, the UK, is a growing remittance provider. It offers impeccable online money transfer services to millions of expatriates with an extensive network of 375,000+ locations spread across 100+ countries worldwide.

About HBL

HBL was the first Pakistani commercial bank to be established in 1947, recognised for its client-centric innovation in financial services. Over the years, HBL has grown its branch network and maintained its position as the largest bank in Pakistan with 1700+ branches, 2200+ ATMs, 61,000+ Konnect by HBL agents (branchless banking platform), 52,000+ QR locations serving over 32 million clients worldwide.

 

