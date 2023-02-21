AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hainan Delegation Promotes Free Trade Port in Indonesia

PRNewswire February 22, 2023

HAIKOU, China, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — A report from Hainan International Media Center (HIMC): 

From February 16 to 20, a delegation from south China’s Hainan Province conducted economic and cultural exchanges in the Republic of Indonesia primarily aimed at promoting the policies of the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP) and boosting multilateral cooperation in transportation, tourism, education, tropical agriculture, and other key industries.

In addition to holding a FTP promotion conference in Jakarta, during the five-day business tour, the delegation also paid visits to Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment, Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, and Secretary-General of ASEAN.

The delegation also met with Governor of Bali Province, Hainan’s sister province since 2011, to sign cooperation agreements covering joint projects. Separate investment promotion activities were also held for the firms Kapal Api Global, Sinar Mas Group, and Giti Tire, alongside a meeting with overseas Hainanese representing the Indonesian Federation of Hainanese Associations.

Following a detailed introduction of the FTP’s development progress, preferential policies, and prospects, enterprises from Indonesia and other ASEAN countries were invited to Hainan to invest and expand their business operations.

Hainan and ASEAN member states enjoy geographical proximity and a long history of friendly people-to-people exchanges. Developing mutually beneficial cooperation with Indonesia is Hainan’s key to promoting relations with ASEAN.

In recent years, Hainan and Indonesia have continued to deepen economic and trade cooperation and enhanced personnel exchanges. With the trade volume between the two sides snowballing over the past few years, Indonesia has become a major investment destination for Hainan enterprises among the ASEAN member states.

SOURCE Hainan International Media Center (HIMC)

