LambdaTest launches visual regression testing platform SmartUI

Users can now automate visual regression testing in a single click across 3000+ different desktop and mobile environments to identify visual deviations

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — LambdaTest , the leading digital experience testing cloud platform, has launched SmartUI , a visual regression testing platform, under the larger ambit of its unified testing cloud.

With LambdaTest SmartUI , businesses can now do smart automated visual regression testing at scale and identify visual defects early ensuring that customers get a seamless digital experience no matter what device they are using. The platform automatically compares the latest builds with baselines to uncover visual deviations in UI elements like icons, typography, paddings, color, and layout, as well as the element’s position, giving development teams the confidence to release pixel-perfect experiences up to 70% faster.

Users can run automated visual regressions across 3000+ different desktop and mobile environments. The platform supports all popular automation frameworks like Selenium, Cypress, Puppeteer, Playwright, etc, across all programming languages like Java, Python, NodeJS, and C#, among others.

“Digital-native customers expect a smooth experience every time they access a digital asset. UI testing forms the bedrock of enabling this experience. LambdaTest’s SmartUI platform will make it seamless for development teams to do visual regression testing with its intuitive design and functionality, not to mention its slew of integrations. Visual regression testing has never been this simple,” said Mayank Bhola, Co-Founder and Head of Product, LambdaTest. “This launch forms a crucial part of our larger digital experience testing platform which will help enterprises accelerate their digital transformation journeys. Enterprises can now pick and choose across cross-browser testing, real devices testing, visual regression testing, and OTT app testing, thereby enabling a top-notch digital experience for their customers.”

SmartUI has ready integration with popular UI components libraries with more being added every week. In addition, the platform also seamlessly integrates with CI/CD platforms like GitHub, CircleCI, and AzureDevOps, to help users run their CI along with visual regression testing.

Each visual deviation and change ‘found’ can have approvers who can test and change the status to approved on inspection. Users can easily filter tags, have custom error highlight colors, have multiple view options, auto-approve if the mismatch percentage is low, and also decide the pixel threshold for comparison.

LambdaTest recently announced the launch of its digital experience testing cloud for enterprises. The offering will enable enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation by providing a best-in-class, 360-degree test execution and orchestration platform coupled with insightful test analytics and customizable deployment options.

Also, Satya Nadella, Chairman & CEO of Microsoft, delivered the keynote address at the Microsoft Future Ready Technology Summit 2023, Bengaluru, where he said, “LambdaTest is doing for test automation what Kubernetes did for container orchestration – creating that next level of efficiency around test automation so that people can actually focus on testing versus test orchestration.”

To know more, visit: https://www.lambdatest.com/smart-visual-ui-testing

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is a leading digital experience testing cloud that helps developers and testers ship code faster. Over 10,000+ enterprise customers and 2+ million users across 130+ countries rely on LambdaTest for their testing needs.

The LambdaTest platform provides secure, scalable, and insightful test orchestration for customers at different points in their DevOps (CI/CD) lifecycle:-

Cross Browser Testing Cloud

LambdaTest test execution platform allows users to run both manual and automated tests across 3000+ different browsers, real devices, and operating system environments.

Real Device Testing Cloud

With LambdaTest’s Real Devices Testing Cloud, you can now test unhandled errors, UI/UX, performance, and functionality of your native, web, and hybrid apps before they get released into production. Test on the widest range of mobile and OTT devices (iOS, Android, iPad, Amazon Fire TV, Roku TV & Apple TV).

Continuous Testing Cloud – HyperExecute

An IP-led next-gen cloud test execution and orchestration platform that helps enterprises run end-to-end automation tests at up to 70% faster speeds, thereby enabling them to achieve quicker time-to-market, and deliver a quality digital experience.

Visual Regression cloud

Compare the screenshots of your digital assets against a baseline to detect any visual deviations across 3000+ different desktop and mobile environments.

Test Intelligence at Scale

LambdaTest’s Integrated Test Intelligence delivers enterprises with insights into patterns and trends in testing thereby helping them take better decisions.

For more information, please visit: https://lambdatest.com

